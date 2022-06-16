J Sainsbury : Sainsbury's launches refillable handwash pouches helping customers reduce plastic waste at home

16 June 2022

Today, Sainsbury's has announced the launch of its own-brand 1L refillable handwash pouches*. The 1L pouches us

e 85% less plastic** and will help customers to reduce the amount of plastic waste in their homes by simply reusing their handwash bottle and pump and refilling from a Sainsbury's handwash pouch. The new refillable pouches are now available in supermarkets across the UK and online. The pouches are estimated to save a total of 28 tonnes of plastic every year*** and are 35% lower in cost compared to the equivalent bottles, meaning customers can expect a high-quality product which is also great value.

To recycle the pouches, customers can simply bring them to one of Sainsbury's front-of-store flexible plastics recycling points(available in all Sainsbury's UK supermarkets).

The innovative move follows a series of plastic reductions as part of the retailer's ongoing commitment to halve its own brand plastic packaging by 2025. Sainsbury's recently movedits 5 pack of Fairtrade bananas from a plastic bag to a paper band, removing 25 million single-use plastic bags. From July, the retailer will also be switching its double strength squash bottles to quadruple strength squash bottles, saving 177 tonnes of plastic.

*SKUs include:



Original Handwash Antibacterial 1L - 8099529

Moisture Handwash Antibacterial 1L - 8099524

Aloe Handwash Antibacterial 1L - 8099521



**Based on plastic weight per g compared with 4 x 250ml The Collection bottles



***Based on the assumption people who currently buy 500ml refill bottles would switch to buying the 1l refill pouch

