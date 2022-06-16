J Sainsbury : Sainsbury's launches refillable handwash pouches helping customers reduce plastic waste at home
16 June 2022
Today, Sainsbury's has announced the launch of its own-brand 1L refillable handwash pouches*. The 1L pouches use 85% less plastic** and will help customers to reduce the amount of plastic waste in their homes by simply reusing their handwash bottle and pump and refilling from a Sainsbury's handwash pouch.The new refillable pouches are now available in supermarkets across the UK andonline. The pouches are estimated to save a total of 28 tonnes of plastic every year*** and are 35% lower in cost compared to the equivalent bottles, meaning customers can expect a high-quality product which is also great value.
To recycle the pouches, customers can simply bring them to one of Sainsbury's front-of-storeflexible plastics recycling points(available in all Sainsbury's UK supermarkets).
The innovative move follows a series of plastic reductions as part of the retailer's ongoing commitment to halve its own brand plastic packaging by 2025. Sainsbury's recently movedits 5 pack of Fairtrade bananas from a plastic bag to a paper band, removing 25 million single-use plastic bags. From July, the retailer will also be switching its double strength squash bottles to quadruple strength squash bottles, saving 177 tonnes of plastic.