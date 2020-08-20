J Sainsbury : Sainsbury's makes a splash at Tadpole Garden Village with a new store

New 3,000 sq ft convenience store opened its doors on 20th August in Tadpole Garden Village

Sainsbury's is pleased to announce that its new Local store in Tadpole Garden Village near Swindon officially opened its doors at 7am on Thursday 20th August, offering customers a convenient choice of quality food for fantastic value. Justin Tomlinson MP, Government Minister and Member of Parliament for North Swindon, cut the ribbon at an opening ceremony at 9am, where all Government guidance on social distancing was adhered to.

The new store will offer an excellent range of fresh fruit and vegetables, dairy products, a fresh bakery and a Costa coffee machine, as well as other convenience products. The store will trade from 7am-11pm Monday to Sunday and will also provide car parking for customers to make their visit even more convenient.

The new store will play an active role in the local community and will be supporting Sainsbury's nationwide community programmes.

Justin Tomlinson MP, Government Minister and Member of Parliament for North Swindon, said: 'This new store will be a much welcomed new amenity for the community at Tadpole Garden Village and I'm delighted that Sainsbury's has joined this award winning development.'

Holly Peters, Sainsbury's Tadpole Garden Village Local Store Manager said: 'It's a very exciting day for the new team and we look forward to providing our customers with quality products and friendly service. The new store looks great and we're excited to get to work and welcome our new customers.'

Patrick Dunne, Sainsbury's Property Director said: 'It's a big team effort to get our stores ready for business and I thank everyone involved in opening this new store.

'Our local convenience stores are tailored to the community to ensure we're well placed to deliver for our customers and we're delighted to become a part of this exciting new development. We know customers like Sainsbury's Local stores and I know this brand new store in Tadpole Garden Village will not disappoint.'

