J Sainsbury plc    SBRY   GB00B019KW72

J SAINSBURY PLC

(SBRY)
J Sainsbury : Sainsbury's to enforce everyone wearing a mask and shopping alone

01/11/2021 | 04:12pm EST
Simon Roberts, Chief Executive of Sainsbury's, has this evening written to all customers to ask them to play their part in keeping everyone safe by always wearing a mask in store and by shopping alone. Following a successful trial over the weekend, Sainsbury's will this week put trained security guards at the front of stores to challenge those who are not wearing a mask or who are shopping in groups. Sainsbury's has also significantly reduced the number of customers allowed into stores at any one time and will have more hosts at the front of stores supporting with cleaning and social distancing.
Simon Roberts, Chief Executive of Sainsbury's, said: 'I've spent a lot of time in our stores reviewing the latest situation over the last few days and on behalf of all my colleagues, I am asking our customers to help us keep everyone safe. The vast majority of customers are shopping safely, but I have also seen some customers trying to shop without a mask and shopping in larger family groups. Please help us to keep all our colleagues and customers safe by always wearing a mask and by shopping alone. Everyone's care and consideration matters now more than ever.'

Disclaimer

J. Sainsbury plc published this content on 11 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 January 2021 21:11:01 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
