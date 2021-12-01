J Sainsbury : Sainsbury's to match millions in donations in a bid to help feed more than 12 million families this Christmas

As part of its ongoing commitment to support the communities it serves, today sees the return of Sainsbury's annual 'Help Brighten a Million Christmases' initiative, with every single donation being matched by the supermarket up to the value of £1.5 million.
With the aim of raising a total of over £3 million, the campaign builds on Sainsbury's year-round work with its charitable partners to provide vital support to those who need it most over the festive period. Sainsbury's is committed to ensuring that more Brits can celebrate this year without hunger, making sure it's a Christmas to savour for everyone.
During the season of giving, every £1 customer donation provides the equivalent of two hot meals, so once matched by Sainsbury's, each £1 donated could help feed four people in need. Once matched by Sainsbury's, the generosity of customers could have a huge impact with the potential to help feed up to 12 million families this Christmas.
With 'Help Brighten a Million Christmases' fundraising efforts running between 1st - 24th December, customers can donate physical products in over 1200 Sainsbury's stores across the UK, or donate money at checkout points in all Sainsbury's and Argos stores, via SmartShop in participating Sainsbury's stores and when shopping online at Sainsbury's and Argos.
To ensure those who need it most receive food, this year Sainsbury's is working with FareShare and other charity partners across the UK to distribute donations.
In February 2021, Sainsbury's made it even easier for customers to donate to FareShare by providing them with a way to donate directly when shopping online all year round. Since the initial trial, the service has seen over £1 million donated, providing the equivalent of 2 million meals. Throughout December, online donations will continue to go towards FareShare, but will become part of Help Brighten a Million Christmases, with Sainsbury's matching donations until Christmas Eve, up to the value of £1.5 million.
Lindsay Boswell, CEO at FareShare says:
"FareShare is very grateful for the enormous support we receive from Sainsbury's and are delighted to partner on Help Brighten a Million Christmases for the second year, with Sainsbury's matching donations. Sainsbury's customers showed great generosity last Christmas and throughout the year, donating the equivalent of 1,598,000 meals to FareShare through the Groceries Online campaign. As we head into winter, we know our charities are needing more support than ever to provide for people in our communities".
Mark Given, Chief Marketing Officer at Sainsbury's said:
"We know that this Christmas may be challenging for people across the UK, which is why we're doing all that we can to help those in need. We're proud of all the work we've done to support vulnerable communities over the last year and we're determined to make sure we brighten millions of Christmases this festive season. Each year we're overwhelmed with our customers' generosity not only at Christmas but throughout the whole year and we hope that by working together, our donations can really make a difference to others this December."
Since August 2021, the retailer has also partnered with Neighbourly
to manage back of store food donations, helping to connect Sainsbury's stores with local partners who redistribute food to those in need. Since coming together, Sainsbury's has donated more than 373,000 meals.
Additionally, this autumn Sainsbury's launched a Helping Everyone Eat Better grant, which will see hundreds of donations go to local partners who have been nominated by Sainsbury's stores. The grant will facilitate the donation of £1 million to support projects helping those experiencing food poverty and tackling food waste. Examples include partners using the grant to improve kitchen catering facilities (Poor and Hungry CIC Ltd) or improve their food donation programme capacity by leasing electric transportation (Sussex Community Development Association). The fund aims to make a difference to hundreds of good causes across the UK.