J Sainsbury : Sainsbury's invests £50 million to help customers make the most out of summer

Sainsbury's has today unveiled a £50 million investment to deliver great prices for customers. Customers will be able to save money on popular everyday items in store and online from tomorrow morning.

Sixty popular* fresh produce, meat and dairy products will be made cheaper throughout July and these prices will remain in place for the foreseeable - including summer fruit such as grapes, strawberries and cherries, and customers could make savings of up to 25% on many items. The latest round of price cuts landing this week also covers everyday essentials such as baking potatoes and bacon, as well as recipe staples such as herbs and potatoes, helping customers find everything they need to enjoy delicious food.

Key products included in the latest round of price cuts include Sainsbury's Thick Smoked Cut Back Bacon (300g) now £1.50 (a saving of 55p), Red & White Seedless Grapes (500g), now £1.59 (a saving of £41p), and Baking Potatoes, now £1.19 for 2.5kg (a saving of 81p).

The £50 million price investment is the latest bold move from Sainsbury's to deliver better value for customers, as part of the supermarket's plan to put food back at the heart of the business. Since announcing the new plan in November last year, Sainsbury's has already launched its Sainsbury's Quality, Aldi Price Match commitment, which helps customers feel confident that they are getting great quality and great value.

The Sainsbury's Quality, Aldi Price Match commitment complements the supermarket's Price Lock promise, which continues to deliver consistently great prices for shoppers. Combined, the campaigns are already making a significant difference and getting a good early response from customers.

Rhian Bartlett, Sainsbury's Food Commercial Director, said: 'Now more than ever we know we need to do more to deliver the great quality customers expect from Sainsbury's, at great prices. It's our mission to help everyone eat better and these price reductions are the latest step to show how serious we are about delivering on this promise to customers. Including everyday items and recipe essentials, we hope this will help shoppers save on their groceries and enjoy the month ahead.'

EXAMPLE SAVINGS CUSTOMERS CAN MAKE THROUGH JULY