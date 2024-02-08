Stock SBRY J SAINSBURY PLC
J Sainsbury plc

Equities

SBRY

GB00B019KW72

Food Retail & Distribution

Market Closed - London S.E.
Other stock markets
 11:35:30 2024-02-07 am EST 		5-day change 1st Jan Change
258.9 GBX -6.06% Intraday chart for J Sainsbury plc -4.18% -14.44%
07:12am SAINSBURY : Management shares ‘Next Level Strategy”; investors seem unimpressed! Alphavalue
Feb. 07 Global markets live: Amgen, Chipotle, Ford, Gilead, VF Corp... Our Logo
Latest news about J Sainsbury plc

UK Stock Market Finishes Lower as House Prices Further Increase MT
FTSE 100 Closes Down 0.6% as Sainsbury's, Barratt Underperform DJ
European equities slip but US stocks press on AN
Time is right to step up investment, Sainsbury's CEO says RE
Sainsbury's: new strategic plan shunned on the stock market CF
London shares subdued due to lower metal prices Our Logo
J Sainsbury sets share buyback, promises "enhanced returns" AN
Sainsbury's to Boost Focus on Food in Updated Strategy; Targets GBP1 Billion Savings by 2027 MT
UK's Sainsbury's targets more cost savings, better returns for investors RE
UK's Sainsbury's targets more cost savings in strategy update RE
HSBC Upgrades Sainsbury's to Buy from Hold, Lifts PT MT
ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS : Chevron, McDonald's, Palantir, Sainsbury, Tesla... Our Logo
Barclays cuts Entain; HSBC raises Sainsbury AN
M&S's UK food business makes strong start to 2024 -NIQ RE
Fitch Maintains Supermarket Income REIT's Issuer Rating With Stable Outlook MT
Job data is good for the economy, not for rate cuts Our Logo
ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS : Alphabet, Meta Platforms, Amazon, Wise, Clorox... Our Logo
Wall Street lifts the LSE Our Logo
Sainsbury's searches for more cost savings to compete on price RE
UK's Morrisons core earnings up 6.5% on improving sales trend RE
UK begins review of supermarkets' loyalty card schemes RE
UK grocery price inflation slowdown pauses in January AN

Chart J Sainsbury plc

Chart J Sainsbury plc
More charts

Company Profile

J Sainsbury plc is one of the British leaders of food distribution. Net sales break down by activity as follows: - food distribution (98.3%): as of 04/03/2023, owned 814 convenience stores and 595 supermarkets (Sainsbury's brand) located in the United Kingdom. The group also develops online and in-store distribution activities for clothing, general merchandise and home goods (owned 709 stores under the Argos name and 3 stores under the Habitat name); - banking services (1.7%): sales of credit cards, insurance products, personal loans, etc. via Sainsbury's Bank. Almost all net sales are earned in the United Kingdom and Ireland.
Sector
Food Retail & Distribution
Calendar
2024-04-25 - Q4 2024 Earnings Release
Related indices
STOXX EUROPE 600 (EUR) , FTSE 100
More about the company

Income Statement Evolution

More financial data

Ratings for J Sainsbury plc

Trading Rating
Investor Rating
ESG Refinitiv
B
More Ratings

Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
HOLD
Number of Analysts
12
Last Close Price
2.589 GBP
Average target price
2.972 GBP
Spread / Average Target
+14.81%
Consensus

EPS Revisions

Estimates Revisions

Quarterly revenue - Rate of surprise

Company calendar

Sector Supermarkets & Convenience Stores

1st Jan change Capi.
J SAINSBURY PLC Stock J Sainsbury plc
-14.44% 7 620 M $
FOMENTO ECONÓMICO MEXICANO, S.A.B. DE C.V. Stock Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V.
+7.78% 44 517 M $
AVENUE SUPERMARTS LIMITED Stock Avenue Supermarts Limited
-7.83% 29 155 M $
SM INVESTMENTS CORPORATION Stock SM Investments Corporation
+4.36% 19 844 M $
JERÓNIMO MARTINS, SGPS, S.A. Stock Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A.
-4.34% 14 903 M $
COLES GROUP LIMITED Stock Coles Group Limited
-0.93% 13 926 M $
CARREFOUR Stock Carrefour
-8.03% 11 461 M $
ICA GRUPPEN Stock ICA Gruppen
-.--% 11 825 M $
DINO POLSKA S.A. Stock Dino Polska S.A.
-1.78% 11 001 M $
CASEY'S GENERAL STORES, INC. Stock Casey's General Stores, Inc.
+0.17% 10 212 M $
Supermarkets & Convenience Stores
