J Sainsbury plc
Equities
SBRY
GB00B019KW72
Food Retail & Distribution
|
Real-time Estimate
Other stock markets
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|286.55 GBX
|-6.33%
|-5.67%
|-5.45%
|05:21pm
|Global markets live: J Sainsbury, Intel, Tesla, Boeing, Amazon...
|04:52pm
|SAINSBURY : Q3 trading: a robust grocery performance; investors spooked by the unchanged guidance and non-food weakness
EPS Revisions
Quarterly revenue - Rate of surprise
|1st Jan change
|Capi.
|-5.25%
|9 062 M $
|-2.22%
|41 942 M $
|+2.09%
|34 960 M $
|-6.38%
|29 840 M $
|+1.38%
|19 605 M $
|-3.04%
|15 134 M $
|-0.50%
|14 487 M $
|-0.36%
|12 712 M $
|-.--%
|11 825 M $
|-0.17%
|11 133 M $
- Stock
- Equities
- Stock J Sainsbury plc - London S.E.
- News J Sainsbury plc
- Sainsbury : Q3 trading