J Sainsbury plc

Equities

SBRY

GB00B019KW72

Food Retail & Distribution

Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe
Other stock markets
 11:29:26 2024-01-10 am EST 		5-day change 1st Jan Change
286.55 GBX -6.33% Intraday chart for J Sainsbury plc -5.67% -5.45%
05:21pm Global markets live: J Sainsbury, Intel, Tesla, Boeing, Amazon... Our Logo
04:52pm SAINSBURY : Q3 trading: a robust grocery performance; investors spooked by the unchanged guidance and non-food weakness Alphavalue
Latest news about J Sainsbury plc

FTSE 100 falls as investors await rates clarity AN
Caution prevails ahead of inflation data Our Logo
Sainsbury: at half-mast after its trading update CF
Transcript : J Sainsbury plc, Q3 2024 Sales/ Trading Statement Call, Jan 10, 2024 CI
Sainsbury's shares slip despite celebrating Christmas trade AN
Grocers weigh on FTSE as Sainsbury's disappoints AN
Sainsbury's CEO: We are not expecting deflation in 2024 RE
Sainsbury's Logs Higher Fiscal Q3 Retail Sales; FY24 Outlook Affirmed MT
UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Jan 10 RE
Sainsbury's grocery sales drive festive growth AN
UK's Sainsbury's keeps profit outlook after Christmas sales rise RE
UK's Sainsbury's keeps profit outlook after strong Christmas RE
J Sainsbury plc Reports Sales Results for the 16 Weeks to 6 January 2024 CI
UK's M&S Christmas food sales growth topped only by Lidl RE
FTSE 100 lags European peers as oil drags RE
UK supermarket Asda to price match discounters Aldi and Lidl on hundreds of products RE
Sainsbury's to Invest GBP200 Million to Raise Worker Pay by 9% MT
UK'S Sainsbury's to spend 200 mln stg on 9% rise in workers pay RE
UK supermarket Sainsbury's to spend 200 million stg raising workers pay RE
Stocks down ahead of US Fed minutes AN
Stocks down before Fed minutes and US PMI data AN
Miners, personal goods stocks drag FTSE 100 to two-week low RE
Stocks mixed pre-Fed minutes, amid Asia losses AN

Chart J Sainsbury plc

Chart J Sainsbury plc
Company Profile

J Sainsbury plc is one of the British leaders of food distribution. Net sales break down by activity as follows: - food distribution (98.3%): as of 04/03/2023, owned 814 convenience stores and 595 supermarkets (Sainsbury's brand) located in the United Kingdom. The group also develops online and in-store distribution activities for clothing, general merchandise and home goods (owned 709 stores under the Argos name and 3 stores under the Habitat name); - banking services (1.7%): sales of credit cards, insurance products, personal loans, etc. via Sainsbury's Bank. Almost all net sales are earned in the United Kingdom and Ireland.
Sector
Food Retail & Distribution
Calendar
02:00am - Q3 2024 Sales and Revenue Release - Trading Statement
Related indices
STOXX EUROPE 600 (EUR) , FTSE 100
Income Statement Evolution

Ratings for J Sainsbury plc

Trading Rating
Investor Rating
ESG Refinitiv
B
Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
HOLD
Number of Analysts
12
Last Close Price
3.059 GBP
Average target price
2.9 GBP
Spread / Average Target
-5.20%
Consensus

EPS Revisions

Estimates Revisions

Quarterly revenue - Rate of surprise

Company calendar

Sector Supermarkets & Convenience Stores

1st Jan change Capi.
J SAINSBURY PLC Stock J Sainsbury plc
-5.25% 9 062 M $
FOMENTO ECONÓMICO MEXICANO, S.A.B. DE C.V. Stock Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V.
-2.22% 41 942 M $
SEVEN & I HOLDINGS CO., LTD. Stock Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd.
+2.09% 34 960 M $
AVENUE SUPERMARTS LIMITED Stock Avenue Supermarts Limited
-6.38% 29 840 M $
SM INVESTMENTS CORPORATION Stock SM Investments Corporation
+1.38% 19 605 M $
JERÓNIMO MARTINS, SGPS, S.A. Stock Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A.
-3.04% 15 134 M $
COLES GROUP LIMITED Stock Coles Group Limited
-0.50% 14 487 M $
CARREFOUR Stock Carrefour
-0.36% 12 712 M $
ICA GRUPPEN Stock ICA Gruppen
-.--% 11 825 M $
DINO POLSKA S.A. Stock Dino Polska S.A.
-0.17% 11 133 M $
Supermarkets & Convenience Stores
