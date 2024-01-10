J Sainsbury plc is one of the British leaders of food distribution. Net sales break down by activity as follows: - food distribution (98.3%): as of 04/03/2023, owned 814 convenience stores and 595 supermarkets (Sainsbury's brand) located in the United Kingdom. The group also develops online and in-store distribution activities for clothing, general merchandise and home goods (owned 709 stores under the Argos name and 3 stores under the Habitat name); - banking services (1.7%): sales of credit cards, insurance products, personal loans, etc. via Sainsbury's Bank. Almost all net sales are earned in the United Kingdom and Ireland.