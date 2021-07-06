Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. J Sainsbury plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SBRY   GB00B019KW72

J SAINSBURY PLC

(SBRY)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe - 07/06 05:01:43 am
280 GBX   +0.65%
04:41aEuropean shares slip as auto stocks offset oil boost
RE
04:39aFTSE 100 weighed down by weakness in banks; Ocado top gainer
RE
03:50aFTSE 100 Edges Lower as Pound Rises on Reopening Optimism
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Sainsbury's focus is on strategy, not takeover frenzy

07/06/2021 | 04:33am EDT
Roberts, Retail and Operations Director of Sainsbury's, poses for a portrait at the company headquarters in London

LONDON (Reuters) -The boss of Sainsbury's said on Tuesday his focus was on delivering the British supermarket group's strategy rather than the takeover frenzy that has gripped the sector.

Shares in Sainsbury's are up 24% so far this year, buoyed by bid speculation.

That started in April when Czech billionaire Daniel Kretinsky raised his stake in Sainsbury's to just under 10% and has been fuelled over the last two weeks by a bid battle for rival Morrisons.

Asked by reporters if Sainsbury's board had received any takeover approaches, Roberts said: "If we had anything to update on, we'd be updating on it, so we've nothing to update you on."

"I'm not going to speculate on where things are in the wider sector," he said.

"We're very focused on our plan. We laid out a (strategic) plan in November to really deliver improvements for our customers and improve the value that we can create for our shareholders."

Roberts said better-than-expected trading in Sainsbury's latest quarter and a raised full year profit outlook showed that plan was working.

Sainsbury's which trails market leader Tesco in annual sales, said like-for-like sales, excluding fuel, rose 1.6% in the 16 weeks to June 26, its fiscal first quarter.

That was ahead of analysts average forecast of a fall of 1.7% and compared to a rise of 11.3% in the previous quarter.

The sharp slowdown in growth reflected a tough comparison with the same quarter last year when shoppers stocked up for a first COVID-19 lockdown.

Sainsbury's said sales of grocery, general merchandise and clothing were all higher than its expectations throughout the quarter. It said it outperformed competitors and grew market share.

It said it had further tough comparative numbers ahead as pandemic restrictions continue to ease and customer behaviour normalises.

Sainsbury's forecast underlying pretax profit of at least 660 million pounds ($917 million) in the 2021-22 year, up from previous guidance of about 620 million pounds and the 356 million pounds made in 2020-21.

Shares in Sainsbury's were up 0.3% at 0807 GMT.

(Reporting by James Davey; editing by Michael Holden, Kate Holton and David Evans)

By James Davey


© Reuters 2021
Financials
Sales 2022 29 151 M 40 490 M 40 490 M
Net income 2022 240 M 333 M 333 M
Net Debt 2022 6 473 M 8 991 M 8 991 M
P/E ratio 2022 25,6x
Yield 2022 3,86%
Capitalization 6 184 M 8 566 M 8 590 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,43x
EV / Sales 2023 0,42x
Nbr of Employees 117 000
Free-Float 98,6%
Chart J SAINSBURY PLC
Duration : Period :
J Sainsbury plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends J SAINSBURY PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 278,20 GBX
Average target price 256,20 GBX
Spread / Average Target -7,91%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Simon John Roberts Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kevin O'Byrne Chief Financial Officer & Director
Martin A. Scicluna Chairman
Richard Philip Newsome Chief Technology Officer
Phil Jordan Group Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
J SAINSBURY PLC23.37%8 399
SEVEN & I HOLDINGS CO., LTD.42.03%40 122
ALIMENTATION COUCHE-TARD INC.7.93%38 193
AVENUE SUPERMARTS LIMITED19.93%28 964
SM INVESTMENTS CORPORATION-2.76%24 699
COLES GROUP LIMITED-7.61%17 061