    SBRY   GB00B019KW72

J SAINSBURY PLC

(SBRY)
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  03:18 2023-01-05 am EST
238.85 GBX   +1.34%
02:40aSainsbury's increases staff pay again to GBP11 an hour
AN
01/04Miners, oil majors limit gains for FTSE 100
AN
01/04Sainsbury's to Raise Staff Pay in February
MT
Sainsbury's increases staff pay again to GBP11 an hour

01/05/2023 | 02:40am EST
(Alliance News) - J Sainsbury PLC has said it will increase pay for its 127,000 hourly workers in the third hike over the past year.

The retail firm, which runs almost 600 supermarkets and more than 800 convenience stores, said it will raise these workers' pay to at least GBP11 an hour from February.

The move, which represents a 10% increase year-on-year, comes as UK retailers seek to attract talent amid a tight labour market and pressure on household finances.

It revealed that the pay increase will cost the firm around GBP185 million in investment.

It comes on top of a GBP20 million investment in October, in its previous pay increase for workers.

Sainsbury's had already increased basic hourly pay for workers from GBP9.50 to GBP10 earlier in 2021.

Sainsbury's and Argos hourly retail colleague pay will increase from GBP10.25 to GBP11.00 per hour and from GBP11.30 to GBP11.95 per hour in London, it said.

The retailer has also extended its offer of free food during shifts for workers by a further six months as part of the latest package.

Simon Roberts, chief executive of Sainsbury's, said: "We are acutely aware of how tough things are for millions of households this winter and we know that particularly after Christmas, budgets will be tighter than ever.

"This is a massive investment that reflects the real challenges our people are facing right now.

"I'm really pleased that the progress we are making against our strategy means that we can continue to prioritise investing in colleagues to reward them for the fantastic service they deliver every day."

Dave Gill, Usdaw national officer, said: "We continue to work closely with Sainsbury's on pay and these successive substantial increases make a significant difference to our members.

"With the cost of living continually rising, we have kept open our dialogue with Sainsbury's and we are pleased the business has responded so positively."

source: PA

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Limited. All Rights Reserved.

