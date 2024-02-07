Sainsbury's: new strategic plan shunned on the stock market

February 07, 2024 at 04:46 am EST Share

The new strategic plan unveiled by Sainsbury's received a lukewarm reception on the London Stock Exchange on Wednesday, despite the British retailer's declared focus on growth, cash generation and shareholder remuneration.



The share price was down 3.5% at the start of the day, making it one of the biggest decliners on the Europe STOXX 600 index.



Sainsbury's, which this morning detailed the financial objectives of its new three-year roadmap dubbed 'Next Level Sainsbury's', said it was aiming for an improvement in operating profit thanks to above-market volume growth in food.



The group says it continues to expect free cash flow in its retail business of at least £500 million per annum over the period 2024-2027, totalling at least £1.6 billion over the three years combined.



The supermarket chain has also committed to a 'progressive' dividend policy from the next financial year, to be accompanied by the launch of a £200 million share buyback program.



But in a research note, UBS analysts consider these targets insufficient to trigger a significant upward revision of consensus forecasts.



The share price, down by almost 10% since the start of the year, is virtually stable (+1.5%) over the past 12 months.



Copyright (c) 2024 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.