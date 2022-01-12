Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. J Sainsbury plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SBRY   GB00B019KW72

J SAINSBURY PLC

(SBRY)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe - 01/12 03:41:17 am
283.05 GBX   +1.34%
08:29aFTSE 100 gains on support from miners, strong earnings
RE
08:19aSainsbury's raises profit outlook despite Christmas sales fall
RE
07:28aSainsbury Raises FY22 Profit Expectations As Q3 Sales Inch Up
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Sainsbury's raises profit outlook despite Christmas sales fall

01/12/2022 | 08:19am GMT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Illuminated signage is seen at a branch of the Sainsbury's supermarket in London

LONDON (Reuters) - British supermarket group Sainsbury's on Wednesday raised its full-year profit forecast by at least 9% following stronger than expected food sales over Christmas, even though it fell short of its stellar 2020 festive performance.

UK supermarkets faced tough comparisons against Christmas 2020 when a lockdown meant food and drink sales boomed.

While restrictions for Christmas 2021 were less severe, supermarkets still benefited from consumer nervousness over the spread of the Omicron variant which kept them away from bars and restaurants.

The group is now forecasting a full-year 2021-22 underlying profit before tax of "at least" 720 million pounds ($981.5 million) compared with previous outlook of "at least" 660 million pounds and 356 million pounds made in 2020-21.

Sainsbury's said group like-for-like sales, excluding fuel, fell 4.5% year-on-year in its third quarter to Jan. 8, having fallen 1.4% in the second quarter.

Britain's no. 2 supermarket group behind Tesco said grocery sales fell 1.1% in the third quarter year-on-year but were up 6.6% against the same period in 2019-20, before the pandemic impacted trading.

"I am really pleased with how we delivered for customers this Christmas. More people ate at home and our significant investment in value, innovation and service led to market share growth," said CEO Simon Roberts.

Sainsbury's said general merchandise sales fell 16% year-on-year, reflecting a strong performance last year, limited availability in key product areas and a focus on profitable sales, including fewer promotions. Clothing sales fell 2.7%.

The group said its profit upgrade reflected investment and higher operating cost inflation being offset by cost savings and stronger-than-expected grocery volumes, driven in part by increased in-home consumption.

Also its Argos general merchandise business continued to benefit from stronger margins supported by cost savings, while profit expectations in its financial services business were running ahead of analysts' consensus with bad debts lower than expected and lending volumes starting to recover.

Shares in Sainsbury's closed Tuesday at 279.3 pence and have risen 18% over the last year, buoyed by bid speculation.

($1 = 0.7336 pounds)

(Reporting by James Davey; Editing by Kate Holton and Tomasz Janowski)


© Reuters 2022
All news about J SAINSBURY PLC
08:29aFTSE 100 gains on support from miners, strong earnings
RE
08:19aSainsbury's raises profit outlook despite Christmas sales fall
RE
07:28aSainsbury Raises FY22 Profit Expectations As Q3 Sales Inch Up
MT
07:12aSainsbury's raises profit outlook despite Christmas quarter sales fall
RE
01/11Lidl GB makes prices pledge as Christmas sales rise
RE
01/11M&S was Britain's fastest growing food retailer in Christmas quarter - NielsenIQ
RE
01/10Aldi UK's Christmas sales rise driven by premium products
RE
01/07Sainsbury's Increases Basic Hourly Pay For All Employees
MT
01/07J SAINSBURY : Sainsbury's invests £100m in colleague reward with basic hourly pay of at le..
PU
01/07Sainsbury's to Purchase Freeholds to Eight Stores Held by JV
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on J SAINSBURY PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 29 846 M 40 695 M -
Net income 2022 509 M 694 M -
Net Debt 2022 6 412 M 8 742 M -
P/E ratio 2022 11,8x
Yield 2022 4,14%
Capitalization 6 468 M 8 807 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,43x
EV / Sales 2023 0,42x
Nbr of Employees 117 000
Free-Float 98,7%
Chart J SAINSBURY PLC
Duration : Period :
J Sainsbury plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends J SAINSBURY PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 279,30 GBX
Average target price 278,12 GBX
Spread / Average Target -0,42%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Simon John Roberts Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kevin O'Byrne Chief Financial Officer & Director
Martin A. Scicluna Chairman
Richard Philip Newsome Chief Technology Officer
Phil Jordan Group Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
J SAINSBURY PLC1.27%8 807
AVENUE SUPERMARTS LIMITED-0.81%40 519
SEVEN & I HOLDINGS CO LTD1.21%39 244
SM INVESTMENTS CORPORATION-1.38%22 095
COLES GROUP LIMITED-4.85%16 347
CARREFOUR10.87%15 339