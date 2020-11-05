Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  J Sainsbury plc    SBRY   GB00B019KW72

J SAINSBURY PLC

(SBRY)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Sainsbury's says 3,500 jobs at risk in restructuring

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/05/2020 | 02:39am EST
People wait outside a Sainsbury's the night before a local lockdown amidst the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Manchester

LONDON (Reuters) - British supermarket group Sainsbury's said on Thursday it could cut 3,500 jobs in a restructuring that will see in-store meat, fish and deli counters as well as 420 standalone Argos general merchandise stores close.

The group reported a loss before tax of 137 million pounds for the 28 weeks to Sept. 19, reflecting 438 million pounds of one-off costs associated with the Argos store closures and other strategic and market changes introduced by new Chief Executive Simon Roberts.

He plans to refocus on Sainsbury's core food business, lowering prices, accelerating food innovation and growing online grocery services.

Underlying pretax profit was 301 million pounds - ahead of analysts' average forecast of 275 million pounds and 238 million pounds made in the same period last year.

Strong sales during the COVID-19 pandemic outweighed the extra costs and losses at its bank.

(Reporting by James Davey, Editing by Paul Sandle and Kate Holton)


Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FEEDER CATTLE?FUTURES (GF) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 0.13% 137.875 End-of-day quote.-6.33%
J SAINSBURY PLC 0.29% 208.9 Delayed Quote.-9.13%
LIVE CATTLE (LE) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 0.19% 108.075 End-of-day quote.-13.49%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about J SAINSBURY PLC
02:39aSainsbury's says 3,500 jobs at risk in restructuring
RE
02:12aJ SAINSBURY : Strategy Update and Interim Results for the 28 weeks ended 19 Sept..
PU
11/04Sainsbury to cut 3,000 jobs - The Times
RE
11/04UK's Sainsbury to cut 3,000 jobs - The Times
RE
11/04J SAINSBURY : Sainsbury's commercial director to depart in leadership shakeup
RE
11/04J SAINSBURY : Argos recruits Chris Eubank and team of ‘Ex-Boxers' to deliv..
PU
10/18MARTIN SCICLUNA : RSA chairman Martin Scicluna to step down next year - Sky News
RE
10/16J SAINSBURY : Sainsbury's unveils its refurbished Colchester Avenue supermarket
PU
10/13UK grocery sales rise, but shoppers aren't stockpiling - Kantar
RE
10/13UK grocery sales growth accelerates as Eat Out scheme ends
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 28 968 M 37 579 M 37 579 M
Net income 2021 401 M 521 M 521 M
Net Debt 2021 6 412 M 8 318 M 8 318 M
P/E ratio 2021 12,4x
Yield 2021 5,22%
Capitalization 4 631 M 6 010 M 6 007 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,38x
EV / Sales 2022 0,36x
Nbr of Employees 111 900
Free-Float 96,2%
Chart J SAINSBURY PLC
Duration : Period :
J Sainsbury plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends J SAINSBURY PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 232,73 GBX
Last Close Price 208,90 GBX
Spread / Highest target 34,0%
Spread / Average Target 11,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -13,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Simon John Roberts Chief Executive Officer & Director
Martin A. Scicluna Chairman
Kevin O'Byrne Chief Financial Officer & Director
Richard Philip Newsome Chief Technology Officer
Phil Jordan Group Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
J SAINSBURY PLC-9.13%6 010
WALMART INC.19.45%402 280
ALIMENTATION COUCHE-TARD INC.4.76%36 744
SEVEN & I HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-18.49%27 568
SM INVESTMENTS CORPORATION-4.51%24 806
AVENUE SUPERMARTS LIMITED20.16%19 954
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group