  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. J Sainsbury plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SBRY   GB00B019KW72

J SAINSBURY PLC

(SBRY)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  08:37 2022-10-26 am EDT
191.70 GBX   +0.84%
08:15aSainsbury's tipped to trim profit forecast as UK shoppers struggle
RE
10/21LONDON BROKER RATINGS: HSBC cuts Asos; Berenberg likes Synthomer
AI
10/21Analysis-Money market woes cast shadow over $1.6 trln UK commercial property sector
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Sainsbury's tipped to trim profit forecast as UK shoppers struggle

10/26/2022 | 08:15am EDT
FILE PHOTO: An employee walks inside a Sainsburys supermarket in Richmond, west London

LONDON (Reuters) - Sainsbury's, Britain's second biggest supermarket group, looks likely to follow market leader Tesco and lower its full-year profit sights when it reports half-year results next week, analysts' forecasts indicate.

At a first quarter trading update in July, Sainsbury's kept its forecast for underlying profit before tax of between 630 million and 690 million pounds ($729-$799 million) for the year to March 2023, down from the 730 million pounds made in 2021-22.

However, according to analysts' forecasts published on the Sainsbury's website, which was updated on Oct. 6, the average estimate is 637 million pounds, with the highest at 655 million.

Sainsbury's house broker Shore Capital is forecasting 636 million pounds. It notes that with UK consumers facing higher food and energy costs in the second half demand is likely to remain weak.

A Sainsbury's spokesperson declined to comment on its guidance.

Tesco lowered its profit sights earlier this month and its shares are down 27% so far this year. Sainsbury's shares are down 30%.

UK consumers have been reining in spending with inflation hitting 10% and they face the prospect of a tighter squeeze in 2023 after finance minister Jeremy Hunt scrapped tax cuts previously planned by former Prime Minister Liz Truss and scaled back her vast energy support scheme for households.

A survey published this month showed UK consumer confidence remained close to a record low as households responded to the combination of high inflation and chaotic politics.

Analysts see Sainsbury's as more challenged than other supermarket groups because it owns the Argos general merchandise business - an area more exposed to cutbacks in discretionary spending.

Earlier this month, Shore Capital cut its profit estimate for the 2023-24 year by 5% to 636 million pounds, so a flat year-on-year outcome.

Sainsbury's will publish first half results on Nov. 3.

($1 = 0.8640 pounds)

(Reporting by James Davey; Editing by Mark Potter)

By James Davey


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
J SAINSBURY PLC 0.74% 191.51 Delayed Quote.-31.07%
TESCO PLC -0.43% 210.2 Delayed Quote.-27.22%
Financials
Sales 2023 30 914 M 35 523 M 35 523 M
Net income 2023 400 M 460 M 460 M
Net Debt 2023 6 631 M 7 619 M 7 619 M
P/E ratio 2023 11,1x
Yield 2023 6,41%
Capitalization 4 407 M 5 064 M 5 064 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,36x
EV / Sales 2024 0,35x
Nbr of Employees 171 000
Free-Float 98,8%
Chart J SAINSBURY PLC
Duration : Period :
J Sainsbury plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends J SAINSBURY PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 190,10 GBX
Average target price 217,25 GBX
Spread / Average Target 14,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Simon John Roberts Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kevin O'Byrne Chief Financial Officer & Director
Martin A. Scicluna Chairman
Phil Jordan Chief Information Officer
Brian Jude Cassin Senior Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
J SAINSBURY PLC-31.07%5 064
SEVEN & I HOLDINGS CO LTD10.30%33 367
AVENUE SUPERMARTS LIMITED-9.33%33 271
SM INVESTMENTS CORPORATION-17.29%16 255
COLES GROUP LIMITED-7.47%14 181
JERÓNIMO MARTINS, SGPS, S.A.6.97%13 478