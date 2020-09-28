Log in
J Sainsbury plc    SBRY   GB00B019KW72

J SAINSBURY PLC

(SBRY)
Sainsbury's to double pre-COVID-19 online capacity by end of October

09/28/2020 | 10:51am EDT

Sainsbury's, Britain's second largest supermarket group, will have doubled its pre-COVID-19 pandemic online capacity by the end of next month, it said on Monday.

It said it will be able to handle 700,000 online grocery orders a week - a combination of home delivery and click and collect - by the end of October, meaning it will have doubled capacity since the beginning of March.

Online grocery shopping has gone from around 7% of the UK market at the start of the pandemic to about 15% currently and pure online player Ocado reckons it could reach 30% over the next few years.

To meet demand Sainsbury's has added almost 200 new click and collect locations and nearly 1,000 more online delivery vans in comparison with last year. The group is also extending delivery times from 6:30 AM to 11:30 PM so it can serve more customers.

Britain's big four grocers - market leader Tesco, Sainsbury's, Walmart owned Asda and Morrisons - were quickly able to adapt their predominantly store-pick model to boost online capacity, enabling them to deliver growth and win share in the short term.

In contrast Ocado's capital-intensive and centralised fulfilment model meant it has not been able to dramatically increase its capacity during the crisis.

(Reporting by James Davey, Editing by Paul Sandle)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
J SAINSBURY PLC 0.43% 197.85 Delayed Quote.-14.20%
OCADO GROUP PLC 1.21% 2849 Delayed Quote.120.41%
TESCO PLC 0.88% 217.7 Delayed Quote.-15.36%
WALMART INC. -0.12% 137.2258 Delayed Quote.15.51%
WM MORRISON SUPERMARKETS PLC 0.64% 174.1 Delayed Quote.-13.34%
Financials
Sales 2021 28 674 M 36 997 M 36 997 M
Net income 2021 403 M 520 M 520 M
Net Debt 2021 6 529 M 8 424 M 8 424 M
P/E ratio 2021 11,9x
Yield 2021 4,95%
Capitalization 4 372 M 5 553 M 5 641 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,38x
EV / Sales 2022 0,36x
Nbr of Employees 111 900
Free-Float 96,2%
Chart J SAINSBURY PLC
Duration : Period :
J Sainsbury plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends J SAINSBURY PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 231,00 GBX
Last Close Price 197,25 GBX
Spread / Highest target 42,0%
Spread / Average Target 17,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -11,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Simon John Roberts Chief Executive Officer & Director
Martin A. Scicluna Chairman
Kevin O'Byrne Chief Financial Officer & Director
Richard Philip Newsome Chief Technology Officer
Phil Jordan Group Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
J SAINSBURY PLC-14.20%5 553
WALMART INC.15.51%388 989
ALIMENTATION COUCHE-TARD INC.13.18%38 760
SEVEN & I HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-17.21%27 699
SM INVESTMENTS CORPORATION-16.68%21 585
AVENUE SUPERMARTS LIMITED14.38%18 494
