Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  J Sainsbury plc    SBRY   GB00B019KW72

J SAINSBURY PLC

(SBRY)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Sainsbury's warns of gaps on shelves if British links to Europe not restored

12/21/2020 | 11:30am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

LONDON (Reuters) - Gaps will start to appear on British supermarket shelves within days if transport ties with mainland Europe are not quickly restored, Sainsbury's warned on Monday.

Freight from France is being disrupted as part of a wider suspension of travel links with Britain to try to curb a new faster spreading strain of COVID-19.

The French government has closed its border to arrivals from Britain for 48 hours, which means no lorries can leave the English port of Dover, the main gateway to Europe.

"If nothing changes, we will start to see gaps over the coming days on lettuce, some salad leaves, cauliflowers, broccoli and citrus fruit," said Britain's second largest grocer, whose shares were down 3% at 1102 GMT.

British supermarkets are facing record demand due to COVID-19 restrictions on the hospitality industry and fear the transport crisis could trigger panic buying.

The British Retail Consortium said retailers had stocked up ahead of Christmas which should prevent immediate problems.

Sainsbury's urged the British and French governments to find a solution that prioritises the immediate passage of produce and any other food at the ports.

Britain's Food and Drink Federation warned the crisis had the potential to cause serious disruption to Christmas fresh food supplies and exports of food and drink.

"Continental truckers will not want to travel here if they have a real fear of getting marooned," it said.

British transport secretary Grant Shapps said the French government was keen to get the issue resolved.

"It's mostly European and French hauliers who are actually getting caught up in this and they are exporting more to us than we sell back to them," Schapps told BBC radio.

His French counterpart Jean-Baptiste Djebbari said there was a plan to establish a European-wide mechanism to allow traffic flows with Britain to resume in the coming hours.

CHRISTMAS LUNCH SAFE

Sainsbury's said all products for "the Great British Christmas lunch" were already in the country and it had plentiful supplies of these.

It was sourcing everything it could from Britain and looking into alternative transport for produce sourced from Europe.

The British Retail Consortium said that any prolonged French border closure would be a problem in the final days before a Brexit transition period with the European Union ends.

That deadline meant freight transport was running at near record levels as British companies stockpiled.

Industries beyond food and consumer goods also fear disruption from even a relatively short travel ban.

"Once all the vehicles are out of place it will take time to rebalance the system," an aerospace executive said.

(Reporting by James Davey, additional reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by Guy Faulconbridge, Kate Holton and Alexander Smith)

By James Davey


© Reuters 2020
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BROCCOLI CO., LTD. -2.31% 1394 End-of-day quote.-9.72%
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) 0.50% 0.91549 Delayed Quote.7.23%
J SAINSBURY PLC -2.65% 220.3 Delayed Quote.-1.57%
All news about J SAINSBURY PLC
11:30aSainsbury's warns of gaps on shelves if British links to Europe not restored
RE
10:42aFactbox-UK food supply faces COVID, post-Brexit disruption
RE
08:00aJ SAINSBURY : Credit Suisse Trims Sainsbury's PT, Maintains Outperform Rating
MT
07:20aWRAPUP 3-Shaken by new coronavirus strain, world shuts the door on Britain
RE
03:14a'SICK MAN OF EUROPE' : UK cut off over fears about new COVID strain
RE
12/20J SAINSBURY : Almost half of Brits have ‘lost confidence' in their appeara..
PU
12/20LOVE OF PETS IN LOCKDOWN : a quarter of Brits turning to furry friends for compa..
PU
12/17J SAINSBURY : Goldman Sachs Lifts Sainsbury's PT, Maintains Neutral Rating
MT
12/17J SAINSBURY : Sainsbury's Appoints New Chair of Sainsbury's Bank
MT
12/17Sainsbury's Bank names Lesley Jones as new chair
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 29 060 M 38 655 M 38 655 M
Net income 2021 -236 M -314 M -314 M
Net Debt 2021 6 930 M 9 219 M 9 219 M
P/E ratio 2021 -105x
Yield 2021 6,37%
Capitalization 5 017 M 6 770 M 6 673 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,41x
EV / Sales 2022 0,39x
Nbr of Employees 111 900
Free-Float 96,2%
Chart J SAINSBURY PLC
Duration : Period :
J Sainsbury plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends J SAINSBURY PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 232,44 GBX
Last Close Price 226,30 GBX
Spread / Highest target 21,5%
Spread / Average Target 2,71%
Spread / Lowest Target -20,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Simon John Roberts Chief Executive Officer & Director
Martin A. Scicluna Chairman
Kevin O'Byrne Chief Financial Officer & Director
Richard Philip Newsome Chief Technology Officer
Phil Jordan Group Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
J SAINSBURY PLC-1.57%6 770
WALMART INC.22.81%412 934
ALIMENTATION COUCHE-TARD INC.8.76%39 064
SEVEN & I HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-10.19%30 711
SM INVESTMENTS CORPORATION2.11%26 679
AVENUE SUPERMARTS LIMITED43.45%23 228
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ