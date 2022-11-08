Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United Kingdom
  London Stock Exchange
  J Sainsbury plc
  News
  7. Summary
    SBRY   GB00B019KW72

J SAINSBURY PLC

(SBRY)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  04:57 2022-11-08 am EST
217.65 GBX   -0.16%
04:48aTOP NEWS: UK grocery price inflation hits another record high at 15%
AN
04:29aTesco, M&S Join Three Other UK Supermarket Chains to Work on Climate Targets With Suppliers
MT
01:24aTesco, M&S, Sainsbury's and others team to speed up climate action
AN
TOP NEWS: UK grocery price inflation hits another record high at 15%

11/08/2022 | 04:48am EST
(Alliance News) - Grocery price inflation has hit another new record high in the UK, the latest market survey from Kantar revealed on Tuesday, with the data analytics firm saying it is "still too early" to call a ceiling on inflation.

In the 12 weeks to October 30, take-home grocery sales rose by 13.4% against the previous year. Meanwhile, in the four-weeks to October 30, price inflation hit a record high of 14.7%.

Prices are rising the fastest in product areas such as margarine, milk, and dog food.

"Yet again, we have a new record high figure for grocery price inflation and it's too early right now to call the top. Consumers face a GBP682 jump in their annual grocery bill if they continue to buy the same items and just over a quarter of all households [27%] now say they're struggling financially, which is double the proportion we recorded last November," said Fraser McKevitt, head of retail & consumer insight at Kantar.

Kantar's data is based on over 75,000 identical products compared year-on-year in the proportions purchased by British shoppers. It is a 'pure' inflation measure in that shopping behaviour is held constant between the two comparison periods.

Own-labels sales jumped by 10% in the past four weeks, while the very cheapest value own-label ranges soared by 42% as shoppers look for ways to reduce costs amid the cost-of-living crisis, Kantar said.

In addition, with economic forecasters warning of a recession, discount food retailers Aldi and Lidl saw their market share grow.

Aldi was the fastest growing UK grocer in the latest period, with sales increasing by 22.7% year-on-year to hold 9.2% of market share, up from 7.9% the previous year.

Low-budget peer Lidl wasn't far behind, with sales growing by 21.5% against the prior year, taking its market share to a new high of 7.2% from 6.2% previously.

Among the traditional 'Big Four' supermarkets, Tesco PLC stayed the largest retailer, with a market share of 27.0%. Though its market share was down from 27.6% last year, Tesco still saw sales grow by 3.1%.

Asda led the way for sales growth among the Big Four, maintaining an overall market share of 14.3% as sales grew by 5.3% year-on-year.

J Sainsbury PLC's saw its market share slip to 14.9% from 15.2%, as it recorded modest sales growth of 3.3%.

Wm Morrison Supermarkets lagged behind, recording a decline of 4.6% in sales against the previous year and a drop in market share to 9.0% from 10.0%.

Online retailer Ocado Group PLC's sales were flat versus last year, as its market share inched down to 1.6% from 1.7%.

Tesco shares were trading flat at 227.70 pence in London on Tuesday morning. Sainsbury was down 0.1% at 217.70p. Ocado was down 0.9% at 668.40p.

By Heather Rydings; heatherrydings@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2022 Alliance News Limited. All Rights Reserved.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
J SAINSBURY PLC 0.00% 218 Delayed Quote.-20.96%
OCADO GROUP PLC -0.56% 670.4 Delayed Quote.-59.82%
S&P GSCI CLASS III MILK (USD) -0.14% 154.3052 Real-time Quote.-1.79%
TESCO PLC 0.11% 227.74 Delayed Quote.-21.46%
Financials
Sales 2023 31 284 M 35 872 M 35 872 M
Net income 2023 462 M 530 M 530 M
Net Debt 2023 6 638 M 7 611 M 7 611 M
P/E ratio 2023 10,7x
Yield 2023 5,97%
Capitalization 5 054 M 5 795 M 5 795 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,37x
EV / Sales 2024 0,38x
Nbr of Employees 171 000
Free-Float 98,8%
Chart J SAINSBURY PLC
Duration : Period :
J Sainsbury plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends J SAINSBURY PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 218,00 GBX
Average target price 220,67 GBX
Spread / Average Target 1,22%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Simon John Roberts Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kevin O'Byrne Chief Financial Officer & Director
Martin A. Scicluna Chairman
Phil Jordan Chief Information Officer
Brian Jude Cassin Senior Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
J SAINSBURY PLC-20.96%5 795
SEVEN & I HOLDINGS CO LTD10.09%33 540
AVENUE SUPERMARTS LIMITED-10.66%33 016
SM INVESTMENTS CORPORATION-11.45%17 472
COLES GROUP LIMITED-7.53%14 062
JERÓNIMO MARTINS, SGPS, S.A.3.88%13 119