    SBRY   GB00B019KW72

J SAINSBURY PLC

(SBRY)
06:58:57 2023-06-13 am EDT
269.90 GBX   +0.04%
UK regulator raps Sainsbury's and Asda for preventing rival store openings

06/13/2023 | 06:23am EDT
FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: A worker pushes shopping trolleys at an Asda store in West London, Britain

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain's competition watchdog has secured agreements from supermarket groups Sainsbury's and Asda to cease using unlawful land agreements after it uncovered 32 anti-competitive deals, it said on Tuesday.

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said both grocers had breached legislation which was introduced to stop supermarkets imposing new restrictions that prevent rivals from opening competing stores nearby.

It said Sainsbury's breached the legislation 18 times between 2011 and 2019, while Asda breached it 14 times between 2011 and 2019.

"By ensuring supermarkets compete freely, the CMA is ensuring that shoppers have more choice and so benefit from a wider range of groceries and access to cheaper prices - which is even more important as the cost of living rises," the watchdog said.

It said Sainsbury's had agreed to remove the outstanding restrictions identified in its land agreements to become compliant with the legislation, while the restrictions identified in Asda's deals have been removed.

Action has also been agreed to prevent further breaches.

(Reporting by James Davey; Editing by Kate Holton)


© Reuters 2023
