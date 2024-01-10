LONDON, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Sainsbury's, Britain's second biggest supermarket group, on Wednesday kept its profit guidance for the full year after reporting a 7.4% rise in underlying sales for the key Christmas quarter. (Reporting by James Davey; Editing by Kate Holton)
