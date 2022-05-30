Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United Kingdom
  London Stock Exchange
  J Sainsbury plc
  News
  Summary
    SBRY   GB00B019KW72

J SAINSBURY PLC

(SBRY)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  05/30 04:23:05 am EDT
233.60 GBX   +1.08%
04:12aUK's Sainsbury's to invest 500 million pounds over two years to soften price rises
RE
05/26Britain's Asda sales fall 9.2% in first quarter
RE
05/26J SAINSBURY : Cheshire customers gain a new Sainsbury's Local as Woolston store opens its doors
PU
UK's Sainsbury's to invest 500 million pounds over two years to soften price rises

05/30/2022 | 04:12am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Illuminated signage is seen at a branch of the Sainsbury's supermarket in London

LONDON (Reuters) - British supermarket Sainsbury's said on Monday it was stepping up its efforts to keep a lid on prices and it would spend 500 million pounds ($631.4 million) over the two years to March 2023 to keep down the cost of core goods.

Surging prices are causing the biggest squeeze on household incomes since at least the 1950s in Britain, where grocery price inflation hit 7% over the four weeks to May 15, its highest level in 13 years, according to industry data.

Last week, finance minister Rishi Sunak announced a latest round of support for households hit by surging energy bills.

Supermarket groups typically try to keep down the prices of so-called known-value items, which are familiar to shoppers, while pushing up other prices.

"Our commitment to saving money and reinvesting where it can make the biggest difference to customers means we are now able to commit a total of over 500 million pounds to lower prices and help customers manage inflation," said Sainsbury's.

The amount includes investment in prices during the last financial year plus money that will be committed this financial year to March 2023.

Sainsbury's said its investment was focused on items such as milk, eggs, meat, fish, fruit and vegetables and key household essentials.

"We are relentlessly focused on driving savings that can be reinvested into keeping food prices low," chief executive Simon Roberts said.

Sainsbury's says it is keeping its prices increases lower than those of its major peers while winning market share on a volume basis. However, on a sales value basis, monthly industry data has shown Sainsbury's losing market share.

Last month, market leader Tesco and Sainsbury's both warned of lower profit this year.

($1 = 0.7920 pounds)

(Reporting by James Davey; Editing by William Schomberg)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CLASS III MILK FUTURES (DC) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 0.00% 25.19 End-of-day quote.36.75%
CLASS IV MILK?FUTURES (GDK) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 0.00% 25.07 End-of-day quote.26.17%
DRY WHEY?FUTURES (DY) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 0.52% 67.4 End-of-day quote.5.48%
FEEDER CATTLE?FUTURES (GF) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 0.09% 154.72 End-of-day quote.-0.33%
J SAINSBURY PLC 1.47% 234.5 Delayed Quote.-16.21%
LIVE CATTLE (LE) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 -0.21% 132.125 End-of-day quote.-5.39%
NONFAT DRY MILK FUTURES (GNF) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 0.00% 181.75 End-of-day quote.17.58%
S&P GSCI CLASS III MILK (USD) 0.94% 186.7882 Real-time Quote.18.73%
TESCO PLC 0.70% 260.56 Delayed Quote.-10.83%
Financials
Sales 2022 29 887 M 37 702 M 37 702 M
Net income 2022 538 M 678 M 678 M
Net Debt 2022 6 356 M 8 018 M 8 018 M
P/E ratio 2022 9,80x
Yield 2022 5,27%
Capitalization 5 365 M 6 768 M 6 768 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,39x
EV / Sales 2023 0,39x
Nbr of Employees 117 000
Free-Float 98,7%
Chart J SAINSBURY PLC
Duration : Period :
J Sainsbury plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends J SAINSBURY PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 231,10 GBX
Average target price 261,25 GBX
Spread / Average Target 13,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Simon John Roberts Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kevin O'Byrne Chief Financial Officer & Director
Martin A. Scicluna Chairman
Phil Jordan Chief Information Officer
Susan Ilene Rice Senior Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
J SAINSBURY PLC-16.21%6 768
SEVEN & I HOLDINGS CO LTD4.07%36 563
AVENUE SUPERMARTS LIMITED-22.64%30 177
SM INVESTMENTS CORPORATION-11.08%19 353
COLES GROUP LIMITED-2.45%16 727
ALBERTSONS COMPANIES, INC.1.39%16 189