  Homepage
  Equities
  United Kingdom
  London Stock Exchange
  J. Smart & Co. (Contractors) PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SMJ   GB00B76BK617

J. SMART & CO. (CONTRACTORS) PLC

(SMJ)
  Report
J Smart Contractors : Canal Quarter, Winchburgh, West Lothian – June 2021

06/14/2021 | 04:45am EDT
Canal Quarter, Winchburgh, West Lothian - June 2021

Work has commenced on this new development of 64 dwellings for private sale which comprises 14 terraced houses & 50 apartments adjacent to the new Winchburgh Marina.

Our dedicated website for this development can be found on this link

Disclaimer

J. Smart & Co. (Contractors) plc published this content on 14 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 June 2021 08:44:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 16,8 M 23,7 M 23,7 M
Net income 2020 3,59 M 5,06 M 5,06 M
Net cash 2020 12,9 M 18,1 M 18,1 M
P/E ratio 2020 13,5x
Yield 2020 2,86%
Capitalization 52,8 M 74,4 M 74,4 M
EV / Sales 2019 2,29x
EV / Sales 2020 2,09x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 23,3%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
David William Smart Chairman & Joint Managing Director
John Richard Smart Joint Managing Director & Executive Director
Patricia Sweeney Secretary & Director
Alasdair Harold Ross Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
J. SMART & CO. (CONTRACTORS) PLC12.56%74
VINCI16.78%65 778
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED-1.01%32 268
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED16.71%28 823
FERROVIAL, S.A.11.77%22 533
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED0.95%19 127