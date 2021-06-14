J Smart Contractors : Canal Quarter, Winchburgh, West Lothian – June 2021

Canal Quarter, Winchburgh, West Lothian - June 2021
Work has commenced on this new development of 64 dwellings for private sale which comprises 14 terraced houses & 50 apartments adjacent to the new Winchburgh Marina.
