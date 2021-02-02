Log in
J.W. Construction Holding S.A.

J.W. CONSTRUCTION HOLDING S.A.

(JWC)
End-of-day quote Warsaw Stock Exchange - 02/01
3.3 PLN   0.00%
J W Construction S A : Current report 7/2021

02/02/2021 | 10:37am GMT
Subject: Dates of submission of periodic reports in 2021

Legal basis: Article 56(1)(2) of the Act on Public Offering - current and periodic information

Content of the report:

Pursuant to Article 80(1) of the Regulation of the Minister of Finance of 29 March 2018 on current and periodic information published by issuers of securities and on the conditions under which such information may be recognised as being equivalent to information required by the applicable laws of a state that is not a member state (Journal of Laws of 2018, item 757) ('Regulation'), J.W. Construction Holding S.A. with its registered office in Ząbki ('Company') announces the dates of submission of periodic reports in 2021:

Quarterly reports :

Extended consolidated quarterly report for the first quarter of 2021 - on 26 May 2021

Extended consolidated quarterly report for the third quarter of 2021 - on 24 November 2021

Semi-annual report

Extended consolidated report for the first half of 2021 - on 26 August 2021

Annual report

Individual annual report for 2020 - on 24 March 2021

Consolidated annual report for 2020 - on 24 March 2021

The Company's Management Board informs that in accordance with § 62 section 1 of the Regulation, consolidated quarterly reports of the Company will contain quarterly financial information specified in § 66 sections 1-4, section 5 first sentence, section 8 item 13 and section 9 of the Regulation, prepared in accordance with IAS.

The Company's Management Board informs that pursuant to § 79 (2) of the Regulation, the Company will not publish a quarterly report for the fourth quarter of 2020 and the second quarter of 2021.

The Company's Management Board announces that in accordance with § 62(3) of the Regulation, the Company's consolidated semi-annual report will include abridged semi-annual financial statements, together with an audit report or an audit report on that statement, including the balance sheet, profit and loss account, statement of changes in equity, cash flow statement and condensed notes to the financial statements, containing information and data that are material to the proper assessment of the issuer's property, financial situation and financial result, but have not been included in the consolidated financial statements.

Disclaimer

J.W. Construction Holding SA published this content on 01 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 February 2021 10:35:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
