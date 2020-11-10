Log in
J W Construction S A : Current report 81/2020

11/10/2020

Subject: Submission of the list of shareholders holding more than 5% of votes at the Extraordinary General Meeting on 3 November 2020.
Legal basis: Article 70(3) of the Act on Public Offering - General Meeting of Shareholders list above 5 %.

Content of the report:

Acting pursuant to Article 70 (3) of the Act of 29 July 2005 on Public Offering, Conditions Governing the Introduction of Financial Instruments to Organised Trading, and Public Companies, J.W. Construction Holding S.A. with its registered office in Ząbki ('Company') hereby submits the list of shareholders holding at least 5% of the number of votes at the Extraordinary General Meeting of the Company, which took place on 3 November 2020. ('General Meeting') together with the determination of the number of votes to which each of them is entitled from the shares held and the indication of their percentage share in the number of votes at the Meeting and in the total number of votes entitled to participate in the General Meeting.

Disclaimer

J.W. Construction Holding SA published this content on 10 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 November 2020 12:34:02 UTC
