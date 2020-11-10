J W Construction S A : Current report 83/2020

Subject: Correction of an obvious clerical mistake in the current report 75/2020 of 30 October 2020 concerning the entry of a mortgage securing ISIN PLJWC0000126 bonds

Legal basis: Article 56(1)(2) of the Act on Public Offering - current and periodic information

Content of the report:

The Management Board of J.W. Construction Holding S.A. with its registered office in Ząbki ('Company') informs that in the current report 75/2020 submitted on 30 October 2020 concerning the information about the entry of the mortgage in the amount of PLN 63.450.000, in the land and mortgage register no. WA2M/0011066/5, constituting the collateral for the bonds JW10522 series marked with PLJWC0000126 ISIN code in the total number of 94.000, an obvious clerical mistake appeared concerning the date when the said entry was made by the Court and when the Company learned thereof. The mistake concerns the month of making the entry and the Company learning of this fact where the report incorrectly states the month as 'November' instead of 'October'.

The following is the revised content of the report.

In reference to the current report 49/2020 of 15 June 2020, the Management Board of J.W. Construction Holding S.A. ('Company') informs that on 30 November 2020, the Company was informed that on 30 November 2020 the District Court for Warsaw Mokotów in Warsaw, 13th Division of Land and Mortgage Registers made an entry of a total contractual mortgage in the amount of PLN 63.450.000,00 ('Mortgage') for the benefit of DJM Trust Spółka z o.o. with its registered office in Warsaw as the Mortgage Administrator, constituting the collateral for bonds series JW10522 marked with ISIN code PLJWC0000126 in the total number of 94.000 ('Bonds'), in accordance with the terms and conditions of issue of the Bonds, as amended on 29 May 2020, in the land and mortgage register marked with number WA2M/00110066/5, maintained for an undeveloped plot of land marked with number 5/1 located in Warsaw at 59 Rtm. W. Pileckiego Street, remaining in perpetual usufruct of the Company.