J W Construction S A : Current report 84/2020

Subject: Entry of the mortgage securing the ISIN PLJWC0000118 bonds

Legal basis: Article 56(1)(2) of the Act on Public Offering - current and periodic information

Content of the report:

In reference to the current report 50/2020 of 15 June 2020, the Management Board of J.W. Construction Holding S.A. ('Company') informs that on 3 November 2020, the Company was informed that on 2 November 2020 the District Court for Warsaw Mokotów in Warsaw, IX Land and Mortgage Register Division made an entry of a total contractual mortgage in the amount of PLN 34.650.000,00 ('Mortgage') for the benefit of DJM Trust Spółka z o.o. with its registered office in Warsaw as the Mortgage Administrator, constituting the collateral for bonds series JWC0522 marked with ISIN code PLJWC0000118 in the total number of 70. 000 ('Bonds'), in accordance with the terms and conditions of the issue of Bonds, as amended on 29 May 2020, in the land and mortgage register marked with number WA3M/00506268/1 maintained for undeveloped plots of land owned by the Company located in Warsaw, Białołęka district, in the area of Lewandów Street.

The aforesaid entry was the last entry of the Mortgage establishing collateral for the Bonds, its execution resulted in the implications provided for in the Terms of Issue for the so-called 'Mortgage Establishment' described there in detail.

Terms of Bonds Issue are available on the Company's website at: https://inwestor.jwc.pl/i/fmfiles/jwc0000118/we-ob-jwc0522-pop-0620.pdf