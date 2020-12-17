J W Construction S A : Current report 88/2020

Subject: Conclusion of a sale agreement and a contract of transfer of ownership in the execution of a conditional agreement of real estate in Szczecin.

Legal basis: Article 17 section 1 of MAR - confidential information

Content of the report:

The Management Board of J.W. Construction Holding S.A. with its registered office in Ząbki ('Company'), with reference to the information provided in current report 76/2020 of 30 October 2020, which is an update of the information provided in current report 66/2020 of 3 September 2020 and current report 44/2020 of 2 June 2020, concerning the preliminary contract of sale and the conditional contract of sale of real estate remaining in perpetual usufruct of the Company located in Szczecin in the area of Franciszka Ksawerego Druckiego- Lubeckiego Street ('Agreement') comprising plots:

numbered: 10/1, 11/1, 12/1 from section 101, no. 10 from section 19, no. 11 from section 326201_1.3019 and no. 9/2 from section 97 with a total area of 3.7983 ha ('Real Estate 1') for the amount of 8.118.930,00 PLN net plus VAT at the applicable rate

numbered: 8/5, 8/6 and 8/7 from section 3019 with a total area of 9.4586 ha ('Real Estate 2') for the amount of PLN 20,220,560.00 net plus VAT at the applicable rate;

hereinafter referred to collectively as 'Properties',

informs that on December 15, 2020 it concluded final contracts of sale of the Properties for the total price of PLN 28,339,490.00 net, which will be increased by VAT at the applicable rate.

The payment of the sale price was made by the Buyer to the Company in the following manner:

on 30 October 2020, PLN 4,608,047.15 net plus VAT from the notary's deposit as an advance payment on account of the today's sale price;