J2 Global : Dr. Arefa Cassoobhoy Named VP, Medical Affairs and Chief Medical Editor for Everyday Health

Dr. Cassoobhoy will direct all content, including Black Health Facts Matter (#BlackHealthFacts) with Dr. Patrice Harris, Everyday Health’s Medical Editor at Large

The Everyday Health Group, a division of J2 Global Inc. (NASDAQ: JCOM), announces the appointment of Arefa Cassoobhoy, MD, MPH as VP, Medical Affairs and Chief Medical Editor for EverydayHealth.com, its flagship consumer health and wellness platform. Dr. Cassoobhoy, a physician and health communications specialist with expertise in the digital health media industry and a background in public health, will direct Everyday Health’s content and product development in tandem with fostering deeper and more strategic relationships with the leading medical and wellness experts of today and the future.

Arefa Cassoobhoy, MD, MPH (Photo: Business Wire)

Most recently, Dr. Cassoobhoy teamed up with Patrice A. Harris, MD, MA, Everyday Health’s Medical Editor in Chief at Large, to build upon Everyday Health’s Black Health Facts Matter (#BlackHealthFacts) initiative for its one-year anniversary. A series of short, up-close, and personal videos, health facts and resources exploring topics related to mental health and the Black community — such as stigma, mistrust, finding a healthcare professional who looks like you, and the persona of the strong Black woman — will debut on EverydayHealth.com starting June 14 and culminate on Juneteenth (June 19), the oldest nationally celebrated commemoration of the ending of slavery in the United States.

“She gets it,” says Dr. Harris, a renowned psychiatrist, public health advocate, and the first Black female President of the American Medical Association, of Dr. Cassoobhoy. “For those of us doctors who have seen firsthand the structural and social determinants of health impacting our patients, we can acknowledge the progress that’s occurred, and we are emboldened together to continue to raise awareness and influence real change.”

“We are excited that Dr. Cassoobhoy has joined Everyday Health,” says Nan-Kirsten Forte, Executive Vice President and General Manager of Everyday Health Consumer. “We have a mutual passion and vision for the power of digital health and wellness and its equal access to all.”

“It’s a privilege to join Everyday Health. As a physician, it’s important to me to make sure that all the content that’s created is medically accurate, practical, and has the appropriate tone,” Dr. Cassoobhoy says. “By addressing health literacy, we can ensure that the information we provide is useful, trustworthy, and empowering, while helping our audience to make well-informed decisions about their healthcare.”

Dr. Cassoobhoy is an advocate for health equity and health literacy and has worked to raise awareness of topics that affect vulnerable groups. Her recent projects focus on empowering individuals to improve their wellness through partnerships involving advocacy, research, and education. She is on the Board of Directors at the Clarkston Community Health Center (CCHC) in Georgia, a nonprofit clinic for individuals without adequate health insurance, many of whom are recent immigrants. She is also an adviser for the Community Health Promoters Program at the Refugee Women’s Network in Atlanta, a member of Leadership Atlanta’s 2021–2022 class, and she serves on the Emory School of Medicine Alumni Board. In 2020, Dr. Cassoobhoy joined the leadership team for the inaugural Health Disparities Solutions Summit of the American College of Lifestyle Medicine.

“We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Cassoobhoy to Everyday Health,” says Dan Stone, President of the Everyday Health Group. “The combination of Dr. Cassoobhoy’s passion for health education and Everyday Health’s trusted editorial platform will serve to help patients achieve better health and wellness outcomes.”

