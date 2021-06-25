Log in
    JCOM   US48123V1026

J2 GLOBAL, INC.

(JCOM)
  Report
J2 Global : to Participate in One Investor Conference in July

06/25/2021 | 07:01am EDT
J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM), a leading internet information and services company, today announced its participation in one investor conference in July.

Details of the conference are as follows:

CJS Securities 21st Annual New Ideas Summer Conference

Location: Virtual

Date and time: July 13, 2021, 2:20pm (ET)

Webcast: https://wsw.com/webcast/cjs3/jcom/1591915

About J2 Global®

J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: JCOM) is a leading internet information and services company consisting of a portfolio of brands including IGN, Mashable, Humble Bundle, Speedtest, PCMag, RetailMeNot, Offers.com, Spiceworks, Ekahau, Everyday Health, BabyCenter and What To Expect in its Digital Media business and eFax, eVoice, iContact, Campaigner, Vipre, and IPVanish in its Cloud Services business. J2 reaches more than 240 million people per month across its brands. As of December 31, 2020, J2 had achieved 25 consecutive fiscal years of revenue growth. For more information about J2, please visit www.j2global.com.


All news about J2 GLOBAL, INC.
07:01aJ2 GLOBAL  : to Participate in One Investor Conference in July
BU
06/21J2 GLOBAL, INC.  : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
06/21J2 GLOBAL  : Trace Harris Appointed to J2 Global Board of Directors
BU
06/14INSIDER TRENDS : j2 Global Insider Tax Sale Continues 90-Day Selling Trend
MT
06/11J2 GLOBAL  : RBC Analyst Assumes Coverage on J2 Global With Outperform Rating, $..
MT
06/09J2 GLOBAL, INC.  : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
06/04MOZ  : Acquired by iContact
PR
06/03J2 GLOBAL  : Dr. Arefa Cassoobhoy Named VP, Medical Affairs and Chief Medical Ed..
BU
06/03J2 GLOBAL  : Appoints Darrah Feldman as Vice President, Sustainability & Respons..
BU
06/03J2 GLOBAL  : to Redeem 3.25% Convertible Senior Notes Due 2029 (Form 8-K)
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 697 M - -
Net income 2021 265 M - -
Net Debt 2021 933 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 24,0x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 6 268 M 6 268 M -
EV / Sales 2021 4,24x
EV / Sales 2022 3,96x
Nbr of Employees 4 700
Free-Float 95,5%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 138,84 $
Average target price 166,10 $
Spread / Average Target 19,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Vivek Shah Chief Executive Officer & Director
R. Scott Turicchi President & Chief Financial Officer
Richard S. Ressler Non-Executive Chairman
Joey Fortuna Chief Technology Officer
Douglas Y. Bech Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
J2 GLOBAL, INC.42.12%6 268
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED3.37%714 469
NETFLIX, INC.-4.19%229 709
PROSUS N.V.-7.45%157 676
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-0.35%94 857
AIRBNB, INC.2.68%91 692