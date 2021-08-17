Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. J2 Global, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    JCOM   US48123V1026

J2 GLOBAL, INC.

(JCOM)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

J2 Global : to Change Its Name to Ziff Davis, Following the Planned Spin-Off of Its Consensus Business (Form 8-K)

08/17/2021 | 11:54am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

J2 Global to Change Its Name to Ziff Davis, Following the Planned Spin-Off of Its Consensus Business

Company Release - 8/17/2021 9:25 am ET

LOS ANGELES-(BUSINESS WIRE)- J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: JCOM) today announced it intends to change its corporate name to Ziff Davis, Inc., upon completion of the planned spin-off of its Consensus business in Q3 2021. Following the spin-off, Ziff Davis is expected to trade under the Nasdaq ticker symbol ZD. The name change reflects the company's position as a vertically focused digital media and internet business.

'Ziff Davis has a long and distinguished history, including a remarkable digital transformation over the past decade,' said Vivek Shah, CEO of J2 Global. 'Ziff Davis has always been recognized as an innovative leader in vertical markets, a highly successful acquirer of businesses, and home to some of the industry's best talent.'

Ziff Davis' portfolio includes leading brands in technology, entertainment, shopping, health, cybersecurity, and marketing technology. Ziff Davis will continue to offer a wide range of premium advertising solutions and subscription services in its core vertical markets. Ziff Davis will also continue to invest in digital transformation opportunities and build on its outstanding capital allocation track record.

About J2 Global

J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: JCOM) is a leading internet information and services company consisting of a portfolio of brands including IGN, Mashable, Humble Bundle, Speedtest, PCMag, RetailMeNot, Offers.com, Spiceworks, Ekahau, Everyday Health, BabyCenter and What To Expect in its Digital Media business and eFax, eVoice, Moz, iContact, Campaigner, VIPRE and IPVanish in its Cloud Services business. J2 reaches in excess of 240 million people per month across its brands. As of December 31, 2020, J2 had achieved 25 consecutive fiscal years of revenue growth. For more information about J2, please visit www.J2global.com.

Rebecca Wright

(800) 577-1790

J2 Global, Inc.

investor@j2.com

Source: J2 Global, Inc.

Disclaimer

j2 Global Inc. published this content on 17 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 August 2021 15:53:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about J2 GLOBAL, INC.
11:54aJ2 GLOBAL : to Change Its Name to Ziff Davis, Following the Planned Spin-Off of ..
PU
11:47aJ2 GLOBAL, INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
10:48aJ2 GLOBAL : to Change Name to Ziff Davis After Consensus Spin-Off
MT
09:26aJ2 GLOBAL : to Change Its Name to Ziff Davis Following the Planned Spin-Off of I..
BU
08/11J2 GLOBAL, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
08/09J2 GLOBAL : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Resu..
AQ
08/09J2 GLOBAL : Piper Sandler Adjusts j2 Global PT to $149 From $139, Maintains Neut..
MT
08/09J2 GLOBAL : Baird Adjusts j2 Global PT to $155 From $150, Maintains Outperform R..
MT
08/09J2 GLOBAL : Sidoti & Co Adjusts j2 Global PT to $180 From $161, Maintains Buy Ra..
MT
08/09J2 GLOBAL : JMP Securities Adjusts Price Target on j2 Global to $163 From $150, ..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on J2 GLOBAL, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 745 M - -
Net income 2021 249 M - -
Net Debt 2021 1 007 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 25,3x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 6 330 M 6 330 M -
EV / Sales 2021 4,21x
EV / Sales 2022 3,91x
Nbr of Employees 4 700
Free-Float 95,8%
Chart J2 GLOBAL, INC.
Duration : Period :
J2 Global, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends J2 GLOBAL, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 131,31 $
Average target price 175,30 $
Spread / Average Target 33,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Vivek Shah Chief Executive Officer & Director
R. Scott Turicchi President & Chief Financial Officer
Richard S. Ressler Non-Executive Chairman
Joey Fortuna Chief Technology Officer
Douglas Y. Bech Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
J2 GLOBAL, INC.34.42%6 330
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED-19.54%554 898
NETFLIX, INC.-4.22%229 229
PROSUS N.V.-17.32%177 789
AIRBNB, INC.1.21%92 031
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.0.00%79 557