Kirby McInerney LLP Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against J2 Global, Inc. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm Before September 8, 2020

08/21/2020 | 04:37pm EDT

The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California on behalf of those who acquired J2 Global, Inc. (“J2 Global” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: JCOM) securities during the period from October 5, 2015 through June 29, 2020 (the “Class Period”). Investors have until September 8, 2020 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) J2 Global engaged in undisclosed related party transactions; (2) J2 Global used misleading accounting to hide requisite impairments and underperformance in acquisitions; (3) several so-called independent members of the Company's board of directors and audit committee were not disinterested; and (4) as a result, defendants' public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

If you acquired J2 Global securities during the Class Period, have information, or would like to learn more about these claims, please contact Thomas W. Elrod of Kirby McInerney at 212-371-6600, by email at investigations@kmllp.com, or by filling out this contact form, to discuss your rights or interests with respect to these matters without any cost to you.

Kirby McInerney is a New York-based plaintiffs’ law firm concentrating in securities, antitrust, and whistleblower litigation. The firm’s efforts on behalf of shareholders in securities litigation have resulted in recoveries totaling billions of dollars. Additional information about the firm can be found at Kirby McInerney’s website: www.kmllp.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 391 M - -
Net income 2020 149 M - -
Net Debt 2020 729 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 22,9x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 3 423 M 3 423 M -
EV / Sales 2020 2,98x
EV / Sales 2021 2,72x
Nbr of Employees 3 090
Free-Float 94,1%
