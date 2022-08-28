Saudi pilgrimage complex developer converts $1.4 billion debt to equity

DUBAI, Aug 28 (Reuters) - Jabal Omar Development Company
, one of Saudi Arabia's largest listed property
developers, said on Sunday it has reached an agreement with one
of its debt holders to convert 5.3 billion riyals ($1.41
billion) of debt into new shares.
Jabal Omar Development (JODC) said it will issue more than
225 million new shares "and in exchange will extinguish all
debts" it owes to the Alinma Makkah Real Estate Fund and "settle
all rights and obligations related to the Fund."
The company operates the Jabal Omar complex of hotels and
residential and commercial property within walking distance of
the Grand Mosque in the Muslim holy city of Mecca. It was
hard-hit when the pandemic curtailed pilgrimages.
"This is the largest and most significant transaction within
our comprehensive capital structure optimization plan," JODC'S
CEO Khaled Al Amoudi said in a statement.
"It will free up SAR 540 million in cash and allocate it to
more productive, value-enhancing use. We have turned a critical
corner and are on an accelerated journey towards our next phase
of growth."
JODC in October agreed to restructure a 4.7 billion-riyal
loan from Saudi British Bank and Samba Financial Group, which is
now Saudi National Bank (SNB) after its merger with National
Commercial Bank. The facility was increased to 5.9 billion
riyals and its maturity extended to 2030.
Saudi Arabia's finance ministry, which guaranteed 1.6
billion riyals in financing for JODC in March 2021, has
previously told Reuters the company is developing projects of
"strategic importance".
($1 = 3.7565 riyals)
