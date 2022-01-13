Jabil Announces Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Today, Jabil Inc. (NYSE: JBL), announced that it will host its Annual Meeting of Shareholders in a virtual only format on January 20, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. (EST). As previously disclosed, this year’s meeting will be held virtually.

Shareholders of record as of the close of business on November 30, 2021, will be able to vote and ask questions during the meeting through the online platform at https://www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/JBL2022.

Guests may participate in a listen-only mode. No control number is required. A replay of the webcast will be available on the Jabil Investor Relations website at: https://investors.jabil.com.

The content of this virtual shareholder meeting will cover formal proposals up for shareholder vote and a Q&A session with Jabil’s CEO and CFO.

A live audio webcast and replay of the event will also be accessible on the Jabil Investor Relations website at https://investors.jabil.com.

