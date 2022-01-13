Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Jabil Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    JBL   US4663131039

JABIL INC.

(JBL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Jabil Announces Annual Meeting of Shareholders

01/13/2022 | 04:17pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Today, Jabil Inc. (NYSE: JBL), announced that it will host its Annual Meeting of Shareholders in a virtual only format on January 20, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. (EST). As previously disclosed, this year’s meeting will be held virtually.

Shareholders of record as of the close of business on November 30, 2021, will be able to vote and ask questions during the meeting through the online platform at https://www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/JBL2022.

Guests may participate in a listen-only mode. No control number is required. A replay of the webcast will be available on the Jabil Investor Relations website at: https://investors.jabil.com.

The content of this virtual shareholder meeting will cover formal proposals up for shareholder vote and a Q&A session with Jabil’s CEO and CFO.

A live audio webcast and replay of the event will also be accessible on the Jabil Investor Relations website at https://investors.jabil.com.

About Jabil: Jabil (NYSE: JBL) is a manufacturing solutions provider with over 260,000 employees across 100 locations in 30 countries. The world's leading brands rely on Jabil's unmatched breadth and depth of end-market experience, technical and design capabilities, manufacturing know-how, supply chain insights and global product management expertise. Driven by a common purpose, Jabil and its people are committed to making a positive impact on their local community and the environment. Visit www.jabil.com to learn more.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about JABIL INC.
04:17pJabil Announces Annual Meeting of Shareholders
BU
08:34aESG SUCCESS BY THE NUMBERS : Jabil Releases 2021 Sustainability Report
BU
01/12Jabil Releases Findings of Edge Retail Survey Underscoring Latest Advancements in Omnic..
BU
01/11INSIDER SELL : Jabil
MT
01/07JABIL INC Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of ..
AQ
2021INSIDER SELL : Jabil
MT
2021INSIDER SELL : Jabil
MT
2021INSIDER BUY : Jabil
MT
2021INSIDER SELL : Jabil
MT
2021Jabil to Manufacture Princess Medallion Cruise Guest Tracker for Carnival in Dominican ..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on JABIL INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 31 881 M - -
Net income 2022 836 M - -
Net Debt 2022 1 169 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 12,4x
Yield 2022 0,47%
Capitalization 10 080 M 10 080 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,35x
EV / Sales 2023 0,33x
Nbr of Employees 238 000
Free-Float 50,0%
Chart JABIL INC.
Duration : Period :
Jabil Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JABIL INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 70,25 $
Average target price 78,00 $
Spread / Average Target 11,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mark T. Mondello Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Meheryar K. Dastoor Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
May Yap Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Robert L. Katz Executive VP, Chief Ethics & Compliance Officer
Steven A. Raymund Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JABIL INC.-0.14%10 080
LUXSHARE PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.-3.80%52 462
HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.0.48%52 369
AMPHENOL CORPORATION-5.24%49 565
LENS TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-8.75%16 401
YAGEO CORPORATION6.36%9 070