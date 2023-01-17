Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Jabil Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    JBL   US4663131039

JABIL INC.

(JBL)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-01-17 pm EST
78.33 USD   +0.86%
04:34pJabil Announces Annual Meeting of Shareholders
BU
01:06aInsider Sell: Jabil
MT
01:04aInsider Sell: Jabil
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Jabil Announces Annual Meeting of Shareholders

01/17/2023 | 04:34pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Today, Jabil Inc. (NYSE: JBL), announced that it will host its Annual Meeting of Shareholders in a virtual only format on January 26, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. (EST). As previously disclosed, this year’s meeting will be held virtually.

Shareholders of record as of the close of business on November 30, 2022, will be able to vote and ask questions during the meeting through the online platform at https://www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/JBL2023.

Guests may participate in a listen-only mode. No control number is required. A replay of the webcast will be available on the Jabil Investor Relations website at: https://investors.jabil.com.

A live audio webcast and replay of the event will also be accessible on the Jabil Investor Relations website at https://investors.jabil.com.

About Jabil: Jabil (NYSE: JBL) is a manufacturing solutions provider with over 260,000 employees across 100 locations in 30 countries. The world's leading brands rely on Jabil's unmatched breadth and depth of end-market experience, technical and design capabilities, manufacturing know-how, supply chain insights and global product management expertise. Driven by a common purpose, Jabil and its people are committed to making a positive impact on their local community and the environment. Visit www.jabil.com to learn more.


© Business Wire 2023
All news about JABIL INC.
04:34pJabil Announces Annual Meeting of Shareholders
BU
01:06aInsider Sell: Jabil
MT
01:04aInsider Sell: Jabil
MT
01/11Insider Sell: Jabil
MT
01/11Insider Sell: Jabil
MT
01/11Insider Sell: Jabil
MT
01/06JABIL INC Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of ..
AQ
2022MarketScreener's World Press Review: December 27
MS
2022Insider Sell: Jabil
MT
2022UBS Adjusts Price Target on Jabil to $78 From $76, Maintains Neutral Rating
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on JABIL INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 34 513 M - -
Net income 2023 893 M - -
Net Debt 2023 1 172 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 11,9x
Yield 2023 0,41%
Capitalization 10 350 M 10 350 M -
EV / Sales 2023 0,33x
EV / Sales 2024 0,32x
Nbr of Employees 250 000
Free-Float 48,1%
Chart JABIL INC.
Duration : Period :
Jabil Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JABIL INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 77,66 $
Average target price 82,04 $
Spread / Average Target 5,65%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mark T. Mondello Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Meheryar K. Dastoor Regional Controller-Asia Pacific
May Yap Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Gerald Creadon Executive Vice President-Operations
Robert L. Katz Executive VP & General Counsel
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JABIL INC.13.87%10 350
AMPHENOL CORPORATION5.56%47 828
HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.-1.80%44 801
LUXSHARE PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.-2.24%31 477
LENS TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.5.60%8 101
BYD ELECTRONIC (INTERNATIONAL) COMPANY LIMITED1.20%7 327