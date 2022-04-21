Jabil Declares Quarterly Dividend

Today, Jabil Inc. (NYSE: JBL), announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.08 per share of common stock to shareholders of record as of May 16, 2022. The dividend is payable on June 2, 2022.

Jabil has paid consecutive quarterly cash dividends on its common shares since May 15, 2006.

About Jabil: Jabil (NYSE: JBL) is a manufacturing solutions provider with over 260,000 employees across 100 locations in 30 countries. The world's leading brands rely on Jabil's unmatched breadth and depth of end-market experience, technical and design capabilities, manufacturing know-how, supply chain insights and global product management expertise. Driven by a common purpose, Jabil and its people are committed to making a positive impact on their local community and the environment. Visit www.jabil.com to learn more.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220421006050/en/