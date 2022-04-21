Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Jabil Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    JBL   US4663131039

JABIL INC.

(JBL)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04/21 04:00:02 pm EDT
59.16 USD   -0.74%
04:17pJabil Declares Quarterly Dividend
BU
04/20Jabil Prices $500 Million Green Bond Offering
MT
04/20Jabil Announces Pricing of Inaugural Green Bond Offering of $500 Million Aggregate Principal Amount of 4.250% Senior Notes Due 2027
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Jabil Declares Quarterly Dividend

04/21/2022 | 04:17pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Today, Jabil Inc. (NYSE: JBL), announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.08 per share of common stock to shareholders of record as of May 16, 2022. The dividend is payable on June 2, 2022.

Jabil has paid consecutive quarterly cash dividends on its common shares since May 15, 2006.

About Jabil: Jabil (NYSE: JBL) is a manufacturing solutions provider with over 260,000 employees across 100 locations in 30 countries. The world's leading brands rely on Jabil's unmatched breadth and depth of end-market experience, technical and design capabilities, manufacturing know-how, supply chain insights and global product management expertise. Driven by a common purpose, Jabil and its people are committed to making a positive impact on their local community and the environment. Visit www.jabil.com to learn more.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about JABIL INC.
04:17pJabil Declares Quarterly Dividend
BU
04/20Jabil Prices $500 Million Green Bond Offering
MT
04/20Jabil Announces Pricing of Inaugural Green Bond Offering of $500 Million Aggregate Prin..
BU
04/20Jabil Inc. Announces Pricing of Inaugural Green Bond Offering of $500 Million Aggregate..
CI
04/12Jabil Payment Solutions Business Unit Drives Development of Innovative Mobile Payment P..
BU
04/12Jabil Inc. acquired GMX S.A.S.
CI
04/06INSIDER SELL : Jabil
MT
04/05Jabil Selected as Product Manufacturer by Medical Device Firm SaltMED
MT
04/05SaltMED™ Announces Manufacturing Agreement with Jabil Following Record Year of Sa..
PR
04/05SaltMED™ Announces Manufacturing Agreement with Jabil Following Record Year of Sal..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on JABIL INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 32 714 M - -
Net income 2022 949 M - -
Net Debt 2022 1 218 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 9,19x
Yield 2022 0,55%
Capitalization 8 416 M 8 416 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,29x
EV / Sales 2023 0,28x
Nbr of Employees 238 000
Free-Float 49,9%
Chart JABIL INC.
Duration : Period :
Jabil Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JABIL INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 59,60 $
Average target price 81,43 $
Spread / Average Target 36,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mark T. Mondello Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Meheryar K. Dastoor Regional Controller-Asia Pacific
May Yap Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
John Kraus Senior Director-Operations
Robert L. Katz Executive VP & General Counsel
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JABIL INC.-15.28%8 416
HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.-0.96%49 003
AMPHENOL CORPORATION-17.06%43 345
LUXSHARE PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.-40.67%31 615
LENS TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-50.61%8 244
YAGEO CORPORATION-13.97%7 557