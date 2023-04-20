Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Jabil Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    JBL   US4663131039

JABIL INC.

(JBL)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-04-20 pm EDT
81.39 USD   -0.39%
04:20pJabil Declares Quarterly Dividend
BU
04/13Jabil Inc : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04/11Jabil Prices $300 Million Senior Notes Offering
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Jabil Declares Quarterly Dividend

04/20/2023 | 04:20pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Jabil Inc. (NYSE: JBL) today announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.08 per share of common stock to shareholders of record as of May 15, 2023. The dividend is payable on June 2, 2023.

Jabil has paid consecutive quarterly cash dividends on its common shares since May 15, 2006.

About Jabil:

Jabil (NYSE: JBL) is a manufacturing solutions provider with over 250,000 employees across 100 locations in 30 countries. The world's leading brands rely on Jabil's unmatched breadth and depth of end-market experience, technical and design capabilities, manufacturing know-how, supply chain insights and global product management expertise. Driven by a common purpose, Jabil and its people are committed to making a positive impact on their local community and the environment. Visit www.jabil.com to learn more.


© Business Wire 2023
All news about JABIL INC.
04:20pJabil Declares Quarterly Dividend
BU
04/13Jabil Inc : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Other Events, Financial Statements..
AQ
04/11Jabil Prices $300 Million Senior Notes Offering
MT
04/11Jabil Announces Pricing of $300 Million Aggregate Principal Amount of 5.450% Senior Not..
BU
04/11Sangoma Technologies Appointing Joanne Moretti as Co's First 'Go-To-Market Expert' and ..
MT
04/05JABIL INC Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of ..
AQ
03/24Insider Sell: Jabil
MT
03/22Sector Update: Tech Stocks Higher in Late Trading
MT
03/22Sector Update: Tech Stocks Rise in Afternoon Trading
MT
03/22Sector Update: Tech
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on JABIL INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 34 543 M - -
Net income 2023 881 M - -
Net Debt 2023 1 151 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 12,7x
Yield 2023 0,41%
Capitalization 10 842 M 10 842 M -
EV / Sales 2023 0,35x
EV / Sales 2024 0,34x
Nbr of Employees 250 000
Free-Float 47,9%
Chart JABIL INC.
Duration : Period :
Jabil Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JABIL INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 81,71 $
Average target price 93,25 $
Spread / Average Target 14,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mark T. Mondello Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Meheryar K. Dastoor Regional Controller-Asia Pacific
May Yap Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Gerald Creadon Executive Vice President-Operations
Robert L. Katz Executive VP & General Counsel
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JABIL INC.19.81%10 842
AMPHENOL CORPORATION2.99%46 044
HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.4.60%44 740
MURATA MANUFACTURING CO., LTD19.78%36 895
LUXSHARE PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.-9.07%29 890
LENS TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.24.88%9 415
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer