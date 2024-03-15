For its second accounting quarter (ending February), Jabil reported adjusted EPS down 11% to $1.68 and non-GAAP operating profit down 14% to $338 million, on revenues down almost 17% to $6.77 billion.

Despite this year's revenue headwinds, which are expected to be short-term," CEO Kenny Wilson says he is satisfied with the resilience of his model, and expects a strong annual non-GAAP operating margin and free cash flow.

For the full year, the electronic circuit maker expects adjusted EPS of $8.40, and a non-GAAP operating margin of 5.6% on revenues of $28.5 billion.

