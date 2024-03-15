Jabil Inc. is a manufacturing solutions provider. The Company provides comprehensive electronics design, production and product management services to companies in various industries and end markets. It operates through two segments: Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) and Diversified Manufacturing Services (DMS). EMS segment is focused on leveraging information technology, supply chain design and engineering, technologies centered on core electronics, utilizing its manufacturing infrastructure and its ability to serve a broad range of end markets. EMS segment includes customers in the fifth generation (5G), wireless and cloud, digital print and retail, industrial and semi-capital equipment, and networking and storage industries. DMS segment provides engineering solutions, which is focused on material sciences, machining, tooling and others. DMS segment includes customers in the automotive and transportation, connected devices, healthcare and packaging, and mobility industries.

