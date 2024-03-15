Jabil: EPS down 11% in Q2
Despite this year's revenue headwinds, which are expected to be short-term," CEO Kenny Wilson says he is satisfied with the resilience of his model, and expects a strong annual non-GAAP operating margin and free cash flow.
For the full year, the electronic circuit maker expects adjusted EPS of $8.40, and a non-GAAP operating margin of 5.6% on revenues of $28.5 billion.
Copyright (c) 2024 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.
Go to the original article.
Contact us to request a correction
Contact us to request a correction