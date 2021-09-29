Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Jabil Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    JBL   US4663131039

JABIL INC.

(JBL)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 09/29 08:19:08 am
59.445 USD   -2.45%
08:21aJABIL : Posts Higher Fiscal Q4 Earnings, Revenue; Sets Fiscal Q1 Guidance
MT
08:12aJABIL : Non-GAAP Definitions Q4'21
PU
08:04aJABIL : Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Jabil : Non-GAAP Definitions Q4'21

09/29/2021 | 08:12am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Jabil Inc.

Non-GAAP Definitions

Core Operating Income - GAAP* operating income before amortization of intangibles, stock-based compensation expense and related charges, restructuring, severance and related charges, distressed customer charges, acquisition and integration charges, loss on disposal of subsidiaries, settlement of receivables and related charges, impairment of notes receivable and related charges, goodwill impairment charges and business interruption and impairment charges, net plus other components of net periodic benefit cost.

Core Earnings - GAAP* net income before amortization of intangibles, stock-based compensation expense and related charges, restructuring, severance and related charges, distressed customer charges, acquisition and integration charges, loss on disposal of subsidiaries, settlement of receivables and related charges, impairment of notes receivable and related charges, goodwill impairment charges, business interruption and impairment charges, net, loss (gain) on securities, income (loss) from discontinued operations, gain (loss) on sale of discontinued operations and certain other expenses, net of tax and certain deferred tax valuation allowance charges.

Core Earnings per Share ("EPS") - Core earnings divided by the weighted average number of outstanding diluted shares as determined under GAAP*.

Core Operating Margin - Core operating income divided by net revenue.

Core Earnings Before Interest, Tax, Depreciation and Amortization ("EBITDA") - Core operating income plus depreciation expense.

Net Capex - Acquisition of property, plant & equipment less proceeds and advances from the sale of property, plant & equipment.

Adjusted Free Cash Flows - Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities plus cash receipts on sold receivables less net capital expenditures (acquisition of property, plant and equipment less proceeds and advances from the sale of property, plant and equipment).

Net Interest Expense - Interest expense plus loss on sale of accounts receivable less interest income.

Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) - The Company calculates its "Return on Invested Capital" by multiplying its "after-tax U.S. GAAP operating income" for its most recently-ended fiscal year and dividing that by the average of its "net invested capital asset base" and (2) its "Core Return on Invested Capital" by multiplying its "after-tax non- U.S. GAAP core operating income" for its most recently-ended fiscal year and dividing that by the "average net invested capital asset base."

    • After-taxU.S. GAAP operating income - subtracts a certain tax effect from its U.S. GAAP operating income. The tax effect is calculated by adding the amount of income taxes attributable to its U.S. GAAP operating income and its interest expense
    • After-tax non-U.S.GAAP core operating income - subtracts a certain tax effect from its Core operating income. The tax effect is calculated by adding the amount of income taxes attributable to its Core operating income and its interest expense
    • Net invested capital base - the sum of the averages of its stockholders' equity, current and non- current portions of its notes payable and long-term debt less the average of its cash and cash equivalents. The averages are calculated based on balances at the most recently-ended fiscal year and the prior fiscal year dividing by two.
  • GAAP means U.S. generally accepted accounting principles.

Disclaimer

Jabil Inc. published this content on 29 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 September 2021 12:11:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about JABIL INC.
08:21aJABIL : Posts Higher Fiscal Q4 Earnings, Revenue; Sets Fiscal Q1 Guidance
MT
08:12aJABIL : Non-GAAP Definitions Q4'21
PU
08:04aJABIL : Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08:02aJABIL : Posts Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 Results (Form 8-K)
PU
07:53aJABIL INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibi..
AQ
07:47aGUIDANCE : (JBL) JABIL Sees Q1 Revenue Range $8.0B - $8.6B
MT
07:46aJABIL : Earnings Flash (JBL) JABIL Posts Q4 EPS $1.44, vs. Street Est of $1.39
MT
07:46aJABIL : Earnings Flash (JBL) JABIL Reports Q4 Revenue $7.41B, vs. Street Est of $7.67B
MT
07:46aJABIL : Posts Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 Results
BU
05:31aOPTIONS : Straddle Prices for Stocks Expected to Report Quarterly Results This Week
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on JABIL INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 29 548 M - -
Net income 2021 697 M - -
Net Debt 2021 1 227 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 13,3x
Yield 2021 0,54%
Capitalization 8 887 M 8 887 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,34x
EV / Sales 2022 0,32x
Nbr of Employees 240 000
Free-Float 51,4%
Chart JABIL INC.
Duration : Period :
Jabil Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JABIL INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 60,94 $
Average target price 67,57 $
Spread / Average Target 10,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mark T. Mondello Chief Executive Officer & Director
Meheryar K. Dastoor Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Timothy L. Main Non-Executive Chairman
May Yap Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Robert L. Katz Executive VP, Chief Ethics & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JABIL INC.46.63%8 887
HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.15.76%53 116
AMPHENOL CORPORATION15.68%45 247
LUXSHARE PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.-36.19%38 999
LENS TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-29.11%16 706
IPG PHOTONICS CORPORATION-26.63%8 612