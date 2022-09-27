Advanced search
    JBL   US4663131039

JABIL INC.

(JBL)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  08:07 2022-09-27 am EDT
59.27 USD   +5.54%
08:11aJabil : Non-GAAP Definitions Q4'22
PU
08:03aGUIDANCE: (JBL) JABIL Sees Q1 Revenue Range $9B - $9.6B
MT
08:02aEarnings Flash (JBL) JABIL Posts Q4 Revenue $9.03B, vs. Street Est of $8.40B
MT
Jabil : Non-GAAP Definitions Q4'22

09/27/2022 | 08:11am EDT
Jabil Inc.

Non-GAAP Definitions

Core Operating Income - GAAP* operating income before amortization of intangibles, stock-based compensation expense and related charges, restructuring, severance and related charges, distressed customer charges, acquisition and integration charges, loss on disposal of subsidiaries, settlement of receivables and related charges, impairment of notes receivable and related charges, goodwill impairment charges and business interruption and impairment charges, net plus other components of net periodic benefit cost.

Core Earnings - Core operating income, less loss on debt extinguishment, loss (gain) on securities, other components of net periodic benefit cost, income (loss) from discontinued operations, gain (loss) on sale of discontinued operations and certain other expenses, net of tax and certain deferred tax valuation allowance charges.

Core Earnings per Share ("EPS") - Core earnings divided by the weighted average number of outstanding diluted shares as determined under GAAP*.

Core Operating Margin - Core operating income divided by net revenue.

Core Earnings Before Interest, Tax, Depreciation and Amortization ("EBITDA") - Core operating income plus depreciation expense.

Net Capex - Acquisition of property, plant & equipment less proceeds and advances from the sale of property, plant & equipment.

Adjusted Free Cash Flows - Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities less net capital expenditures (acquisition of property, plant and equipment less proceeds and advances from the sale of property, plant and equipment).

Net Interest Expense - Interest expense plus loss on sale of accounts receivable less interest income.

* - GAAP means U.S. generally accepted accounting principles.

Disclaimer

Jabil Inc. published this content on 27 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 September 2022 12:10:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 32 147 M - -
Net income 2022 954 M - -
Net Debt 2022 1 338 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 8,52x
Yield 2022 0,59%
Capitalization 7 725 M 7 725 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,28x
EV / Sales 2023 0,27x
Nbr of Employees 238 000
Free-Float 47,7%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 56,16 $
Average target price 77,86 $
Spread / Average Target 38,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mark T. Mondello Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Meheryar K. Dastoor Regional Controller-Asia Pacific
May Yap Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Robert L. Katz Executive VP & General Counsel
Steven A. Raymund Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JABIL INC.-20.17%7 725
HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.0.00%45 303
AMPHENOL CORPORATION-21.30%40 621
LUXSHARE PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.-35.61%31 433
LENS TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-59.05%6 498
JIANGSU PACIFIC QUARTZ CO., LTD93.77%6 187