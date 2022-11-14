Advanced search
Jabil Opens New Design Center to Support Sector Growth

11/14/2022 | 02:02am EST
Jabil Inc. (NYSE: JBL) has officially opened a new design center in Wroclaw, Poland, that will develop leading-edge technologies for multiple industries including the automotive and healthcare sectors.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221113005130/en/

Pictured at the official opening of Jabil’s new Design Centre in Wroclaw, Poland are (l-r): Jabil Vice President for Technology April Butterfield, Jabil Vice President for Business Development Les Pawlak and Jabil Design Engineering Manager Michal Drwiega. The new design center will develop leading edge technologies for multiple industries including the automotive and healthcare sectors. (Photo: Business Wire)

Pictured at the official opening of Jabil’s new Design Centre in Wroclaw, Poland are (l-r): Jabil Vice President for Technology April Butterfield, Jabil Vice President for Business Development Les Pawlak and Jabil Design Engineering Manager Michal Drwiega. The new design center will develop leading edge technologies for multiple industries including the automotive and healthcare sectors. (Photo: Business Wire)

The opening of the 10,000 square foot center will provide a number of highly skilled engineering jobs and extends Jabil’s design capabilities in concept feasibility, development engineering, industrialization, material technology and advanced manufacturing technology. Jabil’s design center in Wroclaw has a range of capabilities that include electronic power design, industrialization support, mechanical design, printed circuit board design, project management and value add/value engineering.

Speaking at the opening, Jabil Vice President for Technology April Butterfield said, “This design center will give Jabil the next generation capabilities and talent necessary to help our customers to continue to stay ahead of trends.”

Wroclaw is a leading research and development location with over 100,000 students and 26,000 graduates. The center is located less than 5 hours by car to Warsaw, Berlin, Prague, Bratislava and Vienna, with air connections to over 57 European destinations, making it easy to serve Jabil’s customers in Europe and beyond.

Along with the center, Jabil will also co-locate its European Human Resources Employee Services (HRES) team in Wroclaw. The HRES team will support 21 of Jabil’s sites across Europe with HR tasks, working across 10 European countries and eight languages.

Currently Jabil employs over 17,500 people in Europe including close to eighty employees at its European Corporate Hub in Livingston, Scotland.

More information about Jabil’s new design center in Wroclaw can be accessed at https://www.jabil.com/contact/locations/wroclaw.html

About Jabil:

Jabil (NYSE: JBL) is a manufacturing solutions provider with over 260,000 employees across one hundred locations in 30 countries. The world's leading brands rely on Jabil's unmatched breadth and depth of end-market experience, technical and design capabilities, manufacturing know-how, supply chain insights and global product management expertise. Driven by a common purpose, Jabil and its people are committed to making a positive impact on their local community and the environment. Visit www.jabil.com to learn more.


© Business Wire 2022
