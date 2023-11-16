Jabil : Opens Third Manufacturing Facility in Chihuahua, Mexico
November 16, 2023 at 08:36 am EST
Chihuahua, Mexico - November 16, 2023-Jabil Inc. (NYSE: JBL) today will hold the grand opening of the third production facility at its site in the city of Chihuahua, Mexico, marking a milestone in the company's continued growth and commitment to the region. The plant, spanning more than 250,000 square feet, will play a critical role in supporting Jabil's customers across the energy, automotive and transportation, healthcare, digital print, and retail industries.
"We are thrilled to announce the opening of our third manufacturing building in Chihuahua, which reflects our commitment to excellence and innovation in Latin America," said Victor Brizuela, Jabil's vice president of operations for Latin America. "This expansion will allow us to serve our customers better, create more jobs and opportunities for our talented workforce, and contribute to the economic and social development of the region. We are grateful for the support and collaboration of the local authorities and the community, who have made this project a reality."
The state of Chihuahua has provided Jabil with instrumental support in the areas of labor, logistics, and security to ensure a successful expansion. Members of the local government will attend today's ribbon-cutting ceremony, including Mtra. Maria Eugenia Campos, Governor of the State of Chihuahua, and Lic. Marco Antonio Bonilla Mendoza, Municipal President of Chihuahua. They will be joined by Jabil Executive Vice President of Operations Gerald "JJ" Creadon, Senior Vice President of Operations for Americas and Europe Anatoliy Mikula, and Director of Operations Sándor Kékesi.
The establishment of this plant is the latest advancement in a period of notable growth for Jabil's Chihuahua site. Over the course of just one year, the location's workforce has grown from 8,000 to approximately 10,000 employees. The remarkable increase speaks to the dedication of Jabil's skilled employees, who continually strive for excellence.
"This new facility will enhance our operational efficiency and flexibility, as well as our ability to deliver high-quality products and services to our customers across different industries and geographies," added Sándor Kékesi, operations director at Jabil's Chihuahua site. "We are also proud to be a source of employment and development for the talented people of Chihuahua, who are an essential part of our success."
About Jabil:
Jabil (NYSE: JBL) is a manufacturing solutions provider with over 250,000 employees across 100 locations in 30 countries. The world's leading brands rely on Jabil's unmatched breadth and depth of end-market experience, technical and design capabilities, manufacturing know-how, supply chain insights, and global product management expertise. Driven by a common purpose, Jabil and its people are committed to making a positive impact on their local community and the environment. Visit www.jabil.com to learn more.
Media Contact
Georgina de Loza
Senior Regional Manager, Enterprise & Marketing Communications
georgina_deloza@jabil.com
Jabil Inc. is a manufacturing solutions provider. The Company provides comprehensive electronics design, production and product management services to companies in various industries and end markets. It operates through two segments: Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) and Diversified Manufacturing Services (DMS). EMS segment is focused on leveraging information technology, supply chain design and engineering, technologies centered on core electronics, utilizing its manufacturing infrastructure and its ability to serve a broad range of end markets. EMS segment includes customers in the fifth generation (5G), wireless and cloud, digital print and retail, industrial and semi-capital equipment, and networking and storage industries. DMS segment provides engineering solutions, which is focused on material sciences, machining, tooling and others. DMS segment includes customers in the automotive and transportation, connected devices, healthcare and packaging, and mobility industries.