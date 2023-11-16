Chihuahua, Mexico - November 16, 2023-Jabil Inc. (NYSE: JBL) today will hold the grand opening of the third production facility at its site in the city of Chihuahua, Mexico, marking a milestone in the company's continued growth and commitment to the region. The plant, spanning more than 250,000 square feet, will play a critical role in supporting Jabil's customers across the energy, automotive and transportation, healthcare, digital print, and retail industries.

"We are thrilled to announce the opening of our third manufacturing building in Chihuahua, which reflects our commitment to excellence and innovation in Latin America," said Victor Brizuela, Jabil's vice president of operations for Latin America. "This expansion will allow us to serve our customers better, create more jobs and opportunities for our talented workforce, and contribute to the economic and social development of the region. We are grateful for the support and collaboration of the local authorities and the community, who have made this project a reality."

The state of Chihuahua has provided Jabil with instrumental support in the areas of labor, logistics, and security to ensure a successful expansion. Members of the local government will attend today's ribbon-cutting ceremony, including Mtra. Maria Eugenia Campos, Governor of the State of Chihuahua, and Lic. Marco Antonio Bonilla Mendoza, Municipal President of Chihuahua. They will be joined by Jabil Executive Vice President of Operations Gerald "JJ" Creadon, Senior Vice President of Operations for Americas and Europe Anatoliy Mikula, and Director of Operations Sándor Kékesi.

The establishment of this plant is the latest advancement in a period of notable growth for Jabil's Chihuahua site. Over the course of just one year, the location's workforce has grown from 8,000 to approximately 10,000 employees. The remarkable increase speaks to the dedication of Jabil's skilled employees, who continually strive for excellence.

"This new facility will enhance our operational efficiency and flexibility, as well as our ability to deliver high-quality products and services to our customers across different industries and geographies," added Sándor Kékesi, operations director at Jabil's Chihuahua site. "We are also proud to be a source of employment and development for the talented people of Chihuahua, who are an essential part of our success."