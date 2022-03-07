Jabil Photonics and EFFECT Photonics to Co-Develop Next-Generation Coherent Modules

Jabil (NYSE: JBL) today announced that its Photonics business unit, a leading provider of customized design, manufacturing and test solutions for optical communications products, and EFFECT Photonics intend to co-develop a next generation of coherent optical modules. The modules provide an innovative solution for network operators and hyperscalers that want to take advantage of the high-end performance with QSFP-DD small footprint, low power consumption and cost, field replaceability and vendor interoperability for cloud DCIs (Data Center Interconnects).

The next-generation coherent optical modules address the need for the ever-increasing flow of data, ensuring continuity of service, security concerns, global expansion and the growing demands for sustainability. This opportunity brings together the core competencies of both companies in a collaborative effort to continuously introduce advanced optical technologies in a rapidly changing market. EFFECT Photonics will make available its powerful System-on-Chip optical technology and Jabil will leverage its track record of manufacturing coherent modules in very large quantities with extensive sourcing capabilities.

“One of the ambitions we have as an organization is to build strong partnerships to increase our ability to develop and deliver cutting-edge solutions for our customers,” said Harald Graber, CCO at EFFECT Photonics. “Hyperscalers are at the forefront of dealing with this seemingly never-ending growth in Internet traffic. This co-development with Jabil allows us to jointly innovate to get affordable, best-in-class solutions to market faster. Jabil will allow us to deliver reliably at a far greater scale to our global customer base.”

“Pluggable coherent transceivers are at the heart of a paradigm shift, enabling new open architectures through disaggregation of switches, transceivers and optical line systems that are needed for the massive surge in data driven by cloud and 5G applications,” said Stefano Schiavoni, vice president and GM of Jabil’s Photonics business unit. “Jabil Photonics is a key player in coherent pluggable transceivers with our own portfolio and proven capabilities to help build innovative solutions and achieve volume production quickly. We’re excited to add Effect Photonics to our partner ecosystem.”

For more information about Jabil Photonics, visit booth #3525 at OFC 2022 (https://www.ofcconference.org) in San Diego from March 8-10.

About Jabil:

Jabil (NYSE: JBL) is a manufacturing solutions provider with over 260,000 employees across 100 locations in 30 countries. The world's leading brands rely on Jabil's unmatched breadth and depth of end-market experience, technical and design capabilities, manufacturing know-how, supply chain insights and global product management expertise. Driven by a common purpose, Jabil and its people are committed to making a positive impact on their local community and the environment. Visit www.jabil.com to learn more.

About EFFECT Photonics:

EFFECT Photonics delivers highly integrated optical communications products based on its Dense Wavelength Division Multiplexing (DWDM) optical System-on-Chip technology. The key enabling technology for DWDM systems is full monolithic integration of all photonic components within a single chip and being able to produce these in volume with high yield at low cost. With this capability, EFFECT Photonics is addressing the need for low cost DWDM solutions driven by the soaring demand for high bandwidth connections. EFFECT Photonics is headquartered in Eindhoven, The Netherlands, with additional R&D and manufacturing in South West UK, a subsidiary in Taiwan, a facility opening shortly outside Boston, and a worldwide network of sales partners. Visit www.effectphotonics.com to learn more.

