Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Jabil Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    JBL   US4663131039

JABIL INC.

(JBL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Jabil Pledges to Complete One Million Volunteer Hours Worldwide In 2022

01/18/2022 | 08:31am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The year-long commitment launched with a day-long Serve-a-Thon in partnership with local community organizations

Jabil Inc. (NYSE: JBL) today announced it has committed to completing one million volunteer hours in 2022 to give back to the communities in which Jabil employees live and work.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220118005259/en/

A Jabil volunteer picks up trash along Gandy Beach (Photo: Business Wire)

A Jabil volunteer picks up trash along Gandy Beach (Photo: Business Wire)

“We are driven by the spirit of caring and a common purpose: to make a positive impact for each other, our communities and the environment,” said Jabil CEO and Chairman of the Board, Mark Mondello. “When we accomplish this goal, another defining moment in our organization's history will be delivered with a terrific outcome as we better the lives of many.”

To kick off the initiative, employees from Jabil’s St. Petersburg headquarters partnered with local community organizations for a day-long Serve-a-Thon on January 13. Throughout the day, Jabil employees cleaned up Gandy Beach with Keep Pinellas Beautiful, helped build homes for families in need with Pinellas and West Pasco Habitat for Humanity, read to students at Campbell Park Elementary and helped Feeding Tampa Bay assemble meal boxes.

“Feeding our hungry neighbors requires that we work together, bringing out the best in all of us to uplift our community,” said Feeding Tampa Bay Chief Development Officer, Kelley Sims. “We are incredibly grateful to have the support of Jabil and their team around the globe serving along with us to feed more individuals and families who need our help.”

The one-million-hours goal will be accomplished through four pathways for employees: company-wide global volunteer days; team- or site-sponsored events; “Your Day, Your Cause,” a new, additional day of PTO provided to employees worldwide; and personal volunteer time by individual employees.

Jabil's philanthropic and community outreach platform, Jabil Cares, focuses the company’s outreach efforts on the three pillars of Education, Empowerment and the Environment. The one million hours initiative builds on the community work already underway at Jabil sites worldwide, including:

  • Supporting Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) Education: Employees at Jabil’s site in Penang, Malaysia, volunteered as mentors at the Penang International Science Cluster and provided learning kits to students to allow them to explore their interests in science and robotics.
  • Fighting Food Insecurity: In Belo Horizonte, Brazil, Jabil employees have delivered baskets filled with nutritious foods to an underserved community since the start of the pandemic.
  • Reforestation: As part of Jabil’s commitment to the environment, employees in Uzhgorod, Ukraine; Balsthal, Switzerland; and Jena, Germany, have planted hundreds of trees in their communities.

As a natural extension of the company’s dedication to being an inclusive employer, Jabil is a proud sponsor of the 2022 Special Olympics USA Games in Orlando, Florida, in June. Jabil St. Petersburg has already recruited 200 employee volunteers. Some will share their expertise in the fields of IT, supply chain and logistics in advance of the event, and all will ensure the athletes have an incredible experience during the Games.

“Jabil employees are passionate about uplifting communities and individuals around the world with their volunteer spirit, generosity and willingness to help others,” said LaShawne Meriwether, Jabil’s vice president of talent, diversity & community. “The pride our employees show in our communities and company culture is truly inspiring and an example of the change we can all bring as global citizens.”

About Jabil:

Jabil (NYSE: Jabil) is a manufacturing services provider with over 260,000 employees over 100 locations in 30 countries. The world’s leading brands rely on Jabil’s unmatched breadth and depth of end-market experience, technical and design capabilities, manufacturing know-how, supply chain insights and global product management expertise. Driven by a common purpose, Jabil and its people are committed to making a positive impact on their local community and the environment. Visit www.jabil.com to learn more.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about JABIL INC.
08:31aJabil Pledges to Complete One Million Volunteer Hours Worldwide In 2022
BU
01/13Jabil Announces Annual Meeting of Shareholders
BU
01/13ESG SUCCESS BY THE NUMBERS : Jabil Releases 2021 Sustainability Report
BU
01/12Jabil Releases Findings of Edge Retail Survey Underscoring Latest Advancements in Omnic..
BU
01/11INSIDER SELL : Jabil
MT
01/07JABIL INC Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of ..
AQ
2021INSIDER SELL : Jabil
MT
2021INSIDER SELL : Jabil
MT
2021INSIDER BUY : Jabil
MT
2021INSIDER SELL : Jabil
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on JABIL INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 31 881 M - -
Net income 2022 836 M - -
Net Debt 2022 1 169 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 12,5x
Yield 2022 0,47%
Capitalization 10 147 M 10 147 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,35x
EV / Sales 2023 0,33x
Nbr of Employees 238 000
Free-Float -
Chart JABIL INC.
Duration : Period :
Jabil Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JABIL INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 70,72 $
Average target price 78,00 $
Spread / Average Target 10,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mark T. Mondello Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Meheryar K. Dastoor Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
May Yap Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Robert L. Katz Executive VP, Chief Ethics & Compliance Officer
Steven A. Raymund Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JABIL INC.0.53%10 147
HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.-0.48%52 094
LUXSHARE PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.-4.67%52 070
AMPHENOL CORPORATION-6.69%48 805
LENS TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-9.97%16 209
YAGEO CORPORATION4.48%8 949