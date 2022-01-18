Jabil Pledges to Complete One Million Volunteer Hours Worldwide In 2022

The year-long commitment launched with a day-long Serve-a-Thon in partnership with local community organizations

Jabil Inc. (NYSE: JBL) today announced it has committed to completing one million volunteer hours in 2022 to give back to the communities in which Jabil employees live and work.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220118005259/en/

A Jabil volunteer picks up trash along Gandy Beach (Photo: Business Wire)

“We are driven by the spirit of caring and a common purpose: to make a positive impact for each other, our communities and the environment,” said Jabil CEO and Chairman of the Board, Mark Mondello. “When we accomplish this goal, another defining moment in our organization's history will be delivered with a terrific outcome as we better the lives of many.”

To kick off the initiative, employees from Jabil’s St. Petersburg headquarters partnered with local community organizations for a day-long Serve-a-Thon on January 13. Throughout the day, Jabil employees cleaned up Gandy Beach with Keep Pinellas Beautiful, helped build homes for families in need with Pinellas and West Pasco Habitat for Humanity, read to students at Campbell Park Elementary and helped Feeding Tampa Bay assemble meal boxes.

“Feeding our hungry neighbors requires that we work together, bringing out the best in all of us to uplift our community,” said Feeding Tampa Bay Chief Development Officer, Kelley Sims. “We are incredibly grateful to have the support of Jabil and their team around the globe serving along with us to feed more individuals and families who need our help.”

The one-million-hours goal will be accomplished through four pathways for employees: company-wide global volunteer days; team- or site-sponsored events; “Your Day, Your Cause,” a new, additional day of PTO provided to employees worldwide; and personal volunteer time by individual employees.

Jabil's philanthropic and community outreach platform, Jabil Cares, focuses the company’s outreach efforts on the three pillars of Education, Empowerment and the Environment. The one million hours initiative builds on the community work already underway at Jabil sites worldwide, including:

Supporting Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) Education : Employees at Jabil’s site in Penang, Malaysia, volunteered as mentors at the Penang International Science Cluster and provided learning kits to students to allow them to explore their interests in science and robotics.

: Employees at Jabil’s site in Penang, Malaysia, volunteered as mentors at the Penang International Science Cluster and provided learning kits to students to allow them to explore their interests in science and robotics. Fighting Food Insecurity: In Belo Horizonte, Brazil, Jabil employees have delivered baskets filled with nutritious foods to an underserved community since the start of the pandemic.

In Belo Horizonte, Brazil, Jabil employees have delivered baskets filled with nutritious foods to an underserved community since the start of the pandemic. Reforestation: As part of Jabil’s commitment to the environment, employees in Uzhgorod, Ukraine; Balsthal, Switzerland; and Jena, Germany, have planted hundreds of trees in their communities.

As a natural extension of the company’s dedication to being an inclusive employer, Jabil is a proud sponsor of the 2022 Special Olympics USA Games in Orlando, Florida, in June. Jabil St. Petersburg has already recruited 200 employee volunteers. Some will share their expertise in the fields of IT, supply chain and logistics in advance of the event, and all will ensure the athletes have an incredible experience during the Games.

“Jabil employees are passionate about uplifting communities and individuals around the world with their volunteer spirit, generosity and willingness to help others,” said LaShawne Meriwether, Jabil’s vice president of talent, diversity & community. “The pride our employees show in our communities and company culture is truly inspiring and an example of the change we can all bring as global citizens.”

About Jabil:

Jabil (NYSE: Jabil) is a manufacturing services provider with over 260,000 employees over 100 locations in 30 countries. The world’s leading brands rely on Jabil’s unmatched breadth and depth of end-market experience, technical and design capabilities, manufacturing know-how, supply chain insights and global product management expertise. Driven by a common purpose, Jabil and its people are committed to making a positive impact on their local community and the environment. Visit www.jabil.com to learn more.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220118005259/en/