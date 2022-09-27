Jabil Posts Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Results

Announces New $1 Billion Share Repurchase Authorization

Today, Jabil Inc. (NYSE: JBL), reported preliminary, unaudited financial results for its fourth quarter and fiscal year ended August 31, 2022.

“The team delivered yet another solid year in FY22,” said Chairman and CEO Mark Mondello. “I’d like to thank our reliable workforce and acknowledge the positive impact of our large-scale, well-diversified commercial portfolio,” he added.

Fourth Quarter of Fiscal Year 2022 Highlights:

Net revenue: $9.0 billion

Diversified Manufacturing Services (DMS) year-on-year revenue growth: 13 percent

Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) year-on-year revenue growth: 32 percent

U.S. GAAP operating income: $409 million

U.S. GAAP diluted earnings per share: $2.25

Core operating income (Non-GAAP): $447 million

Core diluted earnings per share (Non-GAAP): $2.34

Fiscal Year 2022 Highlights:

Net revenue: $33.5 billion

Diversified Manufacturing Services (DMS) year-on-year revenue growth: 9 percent

Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) year-on-year revenue growth: 20 percent

U.S. GAAP operating income: $1.4 billion

U.S. GAAP diluted earnings per share: $6.90

Core operating income (Non-GAAP): $1.5 billion

Core diluted earnings per share (Non-GAAP): $7.65

First Quarter of Fiscal Year 2023 Outlook:

• Net revenue $9.0 billion to $9.6 billion • U.S. GAAP operating income $367 million to $427 million • U.S. GAAP diluted earnings per share $1.65 to $2.05 per diluted share • Core operating income (Non-GAAP) (1) $415 million to $475 million • Core diluted earnings per share (Non-GAAP) (1) $2.00 to $2.40 per diluted share • Total company revenue Increase 9 percent year-on-year

_____________________ (1) Core operating income and core diluted earnings per share exclude anticipated adjustments of $8 million for amortization of intangibles (or $0.06 per diluted share) and $40 million for stock-based compensation expense and related charges (or $0.29 per diluted share).

Capital Return Update:

Jabil’s Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program of up to $1 billion in common stock. The shares will be repurchased from time-to-time through fiscal year 2024 through various methods, including open market repurchases, at the Company's discretion and subject to market conditions and other factors.

“This is continued evidence of our ongoing commitment to return capital to shareholders,” said CFO Mike Dastoor. “This new authorization reflects our belief in Jabil’s ability to generate strong earnings and free cash flows,” he added.

(Definitions: “U.S. GAAP” means U.S. generally accepted accounting principles. Jabil defines core operating income as U.S. GAAP operating income less amortization of intangibles, stock-based compensation expense and related charges, restructuring, severance and related charges, distressed customer charges, acquisition and integration charges, loss on disposal of subsidiaries, settlement of receivables and related charges, impairment of notes receivable and related charges, goodwill impairment charges and business interruption and impairment charges, net plus other components of net periodic benefit cost.

Jabil defines core earnings as core operating income, less loss on debt extinguishment, loss (gain) on securities, other components of net periodic benefit cost, income (loss) from discontinued operations, gain (loss) on sale of discontinued operations and certain other expenses, net of tax and certain deferred tax valuation allowance charges.

Jabil defines core diluted earnings per share as core earnings divided by the weighted average number of outstanding diluted shares as determined under U.S. GAAP.

Jabil defines adjusted free cash flow as net cash provided by (used in) operating activities less net capital expenditures (acquisition of property, plant and equipment less proceeds and advances from sale of property, plant and equipment).

Jabil reports core operating income, core earnings, core diluted earnings per share and adjusted free cash flow to provide investors an additional method for assessing operating income, earnings, diluted earnings per share and free cash flow from what it believes are its core manufacturing operations. See the accompanying reconciliation of Jabil’s core operating income to its U.S. GAAP operating income, its calculation of core earnings and core diluted earnings per share to its U.S. GAAP net income and U.S. GAAP earnings per share and additional information in the supplemental information.)

Forward Looking Statements: This release contains forward-looking statements, including those regarding our anticipated financial results for our fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2022 and our guidance for future financial performance in our first quarter of fiscal year 2023 (including, net revenue, total company revenue, U.S. GAAP operating income, U.S. GAAP diluted earnings per share, core operating income (Non-GAAP), core diluted earnings per share (Non-GAAP) results and the components thereof, including but not limited to amortization of intangibles and stock-based compensation expense and related charges). The statements in this release are based on current expectations, forecasts and assumptions involving risks and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from our current expectations. Such factors include, but are not limited to: our determination as we finalize our financial results for our fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2022 that our financial results and conditions differ from our current preliminary unaudited numbers set forth herein; the scope and duration of the COVID-19 outbreak and its impact on our operations, sites, customers and supply chain; managing growth effectively; our dependence on a limited number of customers; competitive challenges affecting our customers; managing rapid declines or increases in customer demand and other related customer challenges that may occur; risks arising from relationships with emerging companies; changes in technology; our ability to introduce new business models or programs requiring implementation of new competencies; competition; transportation issues; our ability to maintain our engineering, technological and manufacturing expertise; retaining key personnel; our ability to purchase components efficiently and reliance on a limited number of suppliers for critical components; risks associated with international sales and operations; including geopolitical uncertainties in Russia and Ukraine, our ability to achieve expected profitability from acquisitions; risk arising from our restructuring activities; issues involving our information systems, including security issues; regulatory risks (including the expense of complying, or failing to comply, with applicable regulations; risk arising from design or manufacturing defects; and intellectual property risk); financial risks (including customers or suppliers who become financially troubled; turmoil in financial markets; tax risks; credit rating risks; risks of exposure to debt; currency fluctuations; energy prices; and asset impairment); changes in financial accounting standards or policies; and risk of natural disaster, climate change or other global events. Additional factors that could cause such differences can be found in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended August 31, 2021 and our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

Supplemental Information Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures: Jabil provides supplemental, non-GAAP financial measures in this release to facilitate evaluation of Jabil’s core operating performance. These non-GAAP measures exclude certain amounts that are included in the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measures, do not have standard meanings and may vary from the non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. Management believes these “core” financial measures are useful measures that facilitate evaluation of the past and future performance of Jabil’s ongoing operations on a comparable basis.

Jabil reports core operating income, core earnings, core diluted earnings per share and adjusted free cash flows to provide investors an additional method for assessing operating income, earnings, earnings per share and free cash flow from what it believes are its core manufacturing operations. Among other uses, management uses non-GAAP financial measures to make operating decisions, assess business performance and as a factor in determining certain employee performance when determining incentive compensation.

The Company determines the tax effect of the items excluded from core earnings and core diluted earnings per share based upon evaluation of the statutory tax treatment and the applicable tax rate of the jurisdiction in which the pre-tax items were incurred, and for which realization of the resulting tax benefit, if any, is expected. In certain jurisdictions where the Company does not expect to realize a tax benefit (due to existing tax incentives or a history of operating losses or other factors resulting in a valuation allowance related to deferred tax assets), a reduced or 0% tax rate is applied. Detailed definitions of certain of the core financial measures are included above under “Definitions” and a reconciliation of the disclosed core financial measures to the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP financial measures is included under the heading “Supplemental Data” at the end of this release.

Meeting and Replay Information: Jabil will hold a conference call today at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss its earnings for the fourth quarter and full fiscal year ended August 31, 2022 and to provide an investor briefing. To access the live audio webcast and view the accompanying slide presentation, visit the Investor Relations section of Jabil's website, located at https://investors.jabil.com. An archived replay of the webcast will also be available after completion of the call.

About Jabil: Jabil (NYSE: JBL) is a manufacturing solutions provider with over 260,000 employees across 100 locations in 30 countries. The world’s leading brands rely on Jabil’s unmatched breadth and depth of end-market experience, technical and design capabilities, manufacturing know-how, supply chain insights and global product management expertise. Driven by a common purpose, Jabil and its people are committed to making a positive impact on their local community and the environment. Visit www.jabil.com to learn more.

JABIL INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in millions) August 31, 2022 (unaudited) August 31, 2021 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,478 $ 1,567 Accounts receivable, net 3,995 3,141 Contract assets 1,196 998 Inventories, net 6,128 4,414 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 1,111 757 Total current assets 13,908 10,877 Property, plant and equipment, net 3,954 4,075 Operating lease right-of-use asset 500 390 Goodwill and intangible assets, net 862 897 Deferred income taxes 199 176 Other assets 294 239 Total assets $ 19,717 $ 16,654 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities: Current installments of notes payable and long-term debt $ 300 $ — Accounts payable 8,006 6,841 Accrued expenses 5,272 3,734 Current operating lease liabilities 119 108 Total current liabilities 13,697 10,683 Notes payable and long-term debt, less current installments 2,575 2,878 Other liabilities 272 334 Non-current operating lease liabilities 417 333 Income tax liabilities 182 178 Deferred income taxes 122 111 Total liabilities 17,265 14,517 Commitments and contingencies Equity: Jabil Inc. stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock — — Common stock — — Additional paid-in capital 2,655 2,533 Retained earnings 3,638 2,688 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (42 ) (25 ) Treasury stock, at cost (3,800 ) (3,060 ) Total Jabil Inc. stockholders’ equity 2,451 2,136 Noncontrolling interests 1 1 Total equity 2,452 2,137 Total liabilities and equity $ 19,717 $ 16,654

JABIL INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in millions, except for per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Fiscal Year Ended August 31, 2022 August 31, 2021 August 31, 2022 August 31, 2021 Net revenue $ 9,030 $ 7,409 $ 33,478 $ 29,285 Cost of revenue 8,301 6,822 30,846 26,926 Gross profit 729 587 2,632 2,359 Operating expenses: Selling, general and administrative 284 299 1,154 1,213 Research and development 8 7 33 34 Amortization of intangibles 10 12 34 47 Restructuring, severance and related charges 18 4 18 10 Operating income 409 265 1,393 1,055 Loss on debt extinguishment — — 4 — Gain on securities — — — (2 ) Interest and other, net 57 28 158 113 Income before income tax 352 237 1,231 944 Income tax expense 37 62 235 246 Net income 315 175 996 698 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests, net of tax — — — 2 Net income attributable to Jabil Inc. $ 315 $ 175 $ 996 $ 696 Earnings per share attributable to the stockholders of Jabil Inc.: Basic $ 2.30 $ 1.20 $ 7.06 $ 4.69 Diluted $ 2.25 $ 1.16 $ 6.90 $ 4.58 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 137.0 145.7 141.2 148.5 Diluted 140.3 150.1 144.4 152.1

JABIL INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (in millions) (Unaudited) Fiscal Year Ended August 31, 2022 August 31, 2021 Cash flows provided by operating activities: Net income $ 996 $ 698 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 925 876 Restructuring and related charges (1 ) 5 Recognition of stock-based compensation expense and related charges 81 102 Deferred income taxes (13 ) (13 ) Loss on sale of property, plant and equipment — 14 Provision for allowance for doubtful accounts — 6 Gain on securities — (2 ) Other, net 10 13 Change in operating assets and liabilities, exclusive of net assets acquired: Accounts receivable (878 ) (283 ) Contract assets (214 ) 116 Inventories (1,725 ) (1,276 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (367 ) (90 ) Other assets (29 ) (43 ) Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities 2,866 1,310 Net cash provided by operating activities 1,651 1,433 Cash flows used in investing activities: Acquisition of property, plant and equipment (1,385 ) (1,159 ) Proceeds and advances from sale of property, plant and equipment 544 366 Cash paid for business and intangible asset acquisitions, net of cash (18 ) (50 ) Repurchase of sold receivables — (99 ) Cash receipts on repurchased receivables 4 95 Other, net (3 ) (4 ) Net cash used in investing activities (858 ) (851 ) Cash flows used in financing activities: Borrowings under debt agreements 3,767 1,724 Payments toward debt agreements (3,890 ) (1,613 ) Payments to acquire treasury stock (696 ) (428 ) Dividends paid to stockholders (48 ) (50 ) Net proceeds from exercise of stock options and issuance of common stock under employee stock purchase plan 45 39 Treasury stock minimum tax withholding related to vesting of restricted stock (44 ) (22 ) Other, net (22 ) (63 ) Net cash used in financing activities (888 ) (413 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 6 4 Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents (89 ) 173 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 1,567 1,394 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 1,478 $ 1,567

JABIL INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES SUPPLEMENTAL DATA RECONCILIATION OF U.S. GAAP FINANCIAL RESULTS TO NON-GAAP MEASURES (in millions, except for per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Fiscal Year Ended August 31, 2022 August 31, 2021 August 31, 2022 August 31, 2021 Operating income (U.S. GAAP) $ 409 $ 265 $ 1,393 $ 1,055 Amortization of intangibles 10 12 34 47 Stock-based compensation expense and related charges 14 26 81 102 Restructuring, severance and related charges 18 4 18 10 Net periodic benefit cost(1) (4 ) 7 17 24 Business interruption and impairment charges, net — — — (1 ) Acquisition and integration charges — — — 4 Adjustments to operating income 38 49 150 186 Core operating income (Non-GAAP) $ 447 $ 314 $ 1,543 $ 1,241 Net income attributable to Jabil Inc. (U.S. GAAP) $ 315 $ 175 $ 996 $ 696 Adjustments to operating income 38 49 150 186 Loss on debt extinguishment — — 4 — Gain on securities — — — (2 ) Net periodic benefit cost(1) 4 (7 ) (17 ) (24 ) Adjustments for taxes (28 ) (1 ) (28 ) (3 ) Core earnings (Non-GAAP) $ 329 $ 216 $ 1,105 $ 853 Diluted earnings per share (U.S. GAAP) $ 2.25 $ 1.16 $ 6.90 $ 4.58 Diluted core earnings per share (Non-GAAP) $ 2.34 $ 1.44 $ 7.65 $ 5.61 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding (U.S. GAAP and Non-GAAP) 140.3 150.1 144.4 152.1

___________________ (1) Pension service cost is recognized in cost of revenue and all other components of net periodic benefit cost, including return on plan assets, are presented in other expense. We are reclassifying the pension components in other expense to core operating income as we assess operating performance, inclusive of all components of net periodic benefit cost, with the related revenue. There is no impact to core earnings or diluted core earnings per share for this adjustment.

JABIL INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES SUPPLEMENTAL DATA ADJUSTED FREE CASH FLOW (in millions) (Unaudited) Fiscal Year Ended August 31, 2022 August 31, 2021 Net cash provided by operating activities (U.S. GAAP) $ 1,651 $ 1,433 Acquisition of property, plant and equipment (1,385 ) (1,159 ) Proceeds and advances from sale of property, plant and equipment 544 366 Adjusted free cash flow (Non-GAAP) $ 810 $ 640

