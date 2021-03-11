Log in
Jabil Inc. JBL

JABIL INC.

(JBL)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Jabil : Announces Global Investment in Paper Packaging Solutions to Meet Heightened CPG Sustainability Demand

03/11/2021 | 08:46am EST
New automation and machinery will increase packaging capacity for North American and European markets

Jabil Inc. (NYSE: JBL) today announced expansion plans for its newly acquired paper bottle technology with a $25 million investment in subsidiary Ecologic’s Manteca, California, location and the buildout of a new paper bottle plant in its Sustainability Center of Excellence in Tortosa, Spain. This expansion will create the first paper-based scaled technology in the market, as Jabil delivers Ecologic’s innovative pulp molding capabilities to new geographies and enables production of hundreds of millions of new paper packages.

Jabil is making this investment in response to significant consumer packaged goods (CPG) market demand. According to Euromonitor, consumers reported that they are three times more likely to prefer paper-based packaging over alternatives that leverage metal or plastic.

Jabil’s global investment includes a footprint expansion, as well as the delivery of new equipment and automation, unlocking tremendous potential for CPG brands. This investment accelerates the maturation of paper packaging in commercial settings, from niche application to global brand scale.

The enhancement of the two facilities in the Jabil Packaging Solutions (JPS) division significantly enriches Jabil’s sustainable packaging platform and offerings for CPG customers. This expansion of the JPS footprint is a continuation of the process begun in January 2021, when Jabil acquired Ecologic Brands, a leading provider of sustainable packaging specializing in paper bottle and paper-based packaging solutions.

“As consumers become more informed about the environmental impact of plastic waste, they are looking for new, sustainable packaging solutions such as paper. The challenge for packaging providers is the ability to scale production to meet this demand,” said Jason Paladino, senior vice president of Jabil and CEO of Jabil Packaging Solutions. “The expansion of these two facilities will result in a significant increase in packaging capacity for the North American and European markets, helping CPG brands in pursuit of challenging sustainability goals.”

Please visit Jabil Packaging Solutions for more information.

About Jabil:

Jabil (NYSE: JBL) is a manufacturing solutions provider with over 260,000 employees across 100 locations in 30 countries. The world's leading brands rely on Jabil's unmatched breadth and depth of end-market experience, technical and design capabilities, manufacturing know-how, supply chain insights and global product management expertise. Driven by a common purpose, Jabil and its people are committed to making a positive impact on their local community and the environment. Visit www.jabil.com to learn more.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 27 616 M - -
Net income 2021 583 M - -
Net Debt 2021 1 158 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 12,1x
Yield 2021 0,74%
Capitalization 6 821 M 6 821 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,29x
EV / Sales 2022 0,27x
Nbr of Employees 240 000
Free-Float 51,9%
Chart JABIL INC.
Duration : Period :
Jabil Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JABIL INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 50,89 $
Last Close Price 45,33 $
Spread / Highest target 32,4%
Spread / Average Target 12,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -7,35%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Mark T. Mondello Chief Executive Officer & Director
Meheryar K. Dastoor Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Timothy L. Main Chairman
May Yap Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Steven A. Raymund Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JABIL INC.2.66%6 821
HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.25.54%56 445
LUXSHARE PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.-22.61%46 698
AMPHENOL CORPORATION-4.87%37 201
LENS TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-7.29%21 691
BYD ELECTRONIC (INTERNATIONAL) COMPANY LIMITED4.06%12 266
