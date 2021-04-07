Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Jabil Inc.    JBL

JABIL INC.

(JBL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Jabil : Announces Pricing of $500 Million Aggregate Principal Amount of 1.700% Senior Notes Due 2026

04/07/2021 | 05:49pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Jabil Inc. (NYSE: JBL) (“Jabil”) today announced the pricing of its offering of $500 million aggregate principal amount of its 1.700% Senior Notes due 2026 (the “Offering”). Jabil anticipates that the closing of the Offering will occur on April 14, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions. Jabil intends to use the net proceeds from the Offering for general corporate purposes, including the repayment of its $300.0 million term loan facility.

About Jabil: Jabil is a manufacturing solutions provider with over 260,000 employees across 100 locations in 30 countries. The world’s leading brands rely on Jabil’s unmatched breadth and depth of end-market experience, technical and design capabilities, manufacturing know-how, supply chain insights and global product management expertise. Driven by a common purpose, Jabil and its people are committed to making a positive impact on their local community and the environment.

Additional Information: Jabil has filed a registration statement (including a prospectus) and a prospectus supplement with the Securities Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) relating to the Offering. This release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. Any offering of securities will be made only by means of the prospectus in that registration statement and the related prospectus supplement. These documents can be obtained for free by visiting EDGAR on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Alternatively, Jabil will arrange to send you the prospectus and related prospectus supplement if you request them by contacting Jabil at (727) 577-9749 or 10560 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Street North, St. Petersburg, Florida, 33716.

This news release contains forward-looking statements, including those regarding the anticipated closing of the Offering and the anticipated use of proceeds. The statements in this release are based on current expectations, forecasts and assumptions involving risks and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from current expectations. Factors that could cause such differences can be found in Jabil’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended August 31, 2020 and Jabil’s other filings with the SEC. Jabil assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about JABIL INC.
05:49pJABIL  : Announces Pricing of $500 Million Aggregate Principal Amount of 1.700% ..
BU
05:10pINSIDER TRENDS : Jabil Insider Extends 90-Day Selling Trend
MT
04/02JABIL  : Quarterly Report (SEC Filing - 10-Q)
PU
04/02JABIL  : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results..
AQ
03/30JABIL  : Insider Selling at Jabil (JBL) Continues with Significant Sale
MT
03/29INSIDER TRENDS : Jabil Insider Extends 90-Day Selling Trend
MT
03/23JABIL  : Introduces PA 0600 Additive Filament
BU
03/18JABIL  : JBL) sees Significant Insider Sales Extending the Trend of Last Quarter
MT
03/17INSIDER TRENDS : Jabil Insider Extends 90-Day Selling Trend
MT
03/17INSIDER TRENDS : 90-Day Insider Selling Trend Added to at Jabil
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 28 642 M - -
Net income 2021 621 M - -
Net Debt 2021 1 066 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 13,1x
Yield 2021 0,61%
Capitalization 7 913 M 7 913 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,31x
EV / Sales 2022 0,30x
Nbr of Employees 240 000
Free-Float 51,8%
Chart JABIL INC.
Duration : Period :
Jabil Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JABIL INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 58,25 $
Last Close Price 53,18 $
Spread / Highest target 31,6%
Spread / Average Target 9,53%
Spread / Lowest Target -7,86%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Mark T. Mondello Chief Executive Officer & Director
Meheryar K. Dastoor Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Timothy L. Main Chairman
May Yap Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Steven A. Raymund Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JABIL INC.26.26%7 946
HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.34.24%59 662
AMPHENOL CORPORATION4.43%40 924
LUXSHARE PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.-38.56%37 560
LENS TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-15.29%19 804
BYD ELECTRONIC (INTERNATIONAL) COMPANY LIMITED26.48%14 748
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ