Jabil : Posts Second Quarter Results; Raises Outlook for Fiscal Year
03/16/2021 | 08:07am EDT
Strong Secular Trends Driving Business to New Heights
Today, Jabil Inc. (NYSE: JBL), reported preliminary, unaudited financial results for its second quarter of fiscal year 2021.
“Our second quarter performance was outstanding,” said CEO Mark Mondello. “The combination of broad end-market strength, more favorable product mix, and excellent operational execution by the team allowed us to deliver $285 million in core operating income on revenue of $6.8 billion,” he added.
“I’m extremely confident in our plan moving forward, which is supported by both strong secular tailwinds and accelerated momentum in many of the end-markets we serve. As a result, we are raising our financial outlook for the balance of the year. We now expect FY21 to deliver revenue in the range of $28.5 billion and core EPS of approximately $5,” added Mondello.
(1) Core operating income and core diluted earnings per share exclude anticipated adjustments of $12.0 million for amortization of intangibles (or $0.08 per diluted share), $17.0 million for stock-based compensation expense and related charges (or $0.11 per diluted share) and $3.0 million for restructuring, severance and related charges (or $0.02 per diluted share).
(Definitions: “U.S. GAAP” means U.S. generally accepted accounting principles. Jabil defines core operating income as U.S. GAAP operating income less amortization of intangibles, stock-based compensation expense and related charges, restructuring, severance and related charges, distressed customer charges, acquisition and integration charges, loss on disposal of subsidiaries, settlement of receivables and related charges, impairment of notes receivable and related charges, goodwill impairment charges and business interruption and impairment charges, net plus other components of net periodic benefit cost. Jabil defines core earnings as U.S. GAAP net income before amortization of intangibles, stock-based compensation expense and related charges, restructuring, severance and related charges, distressed customer charges, acquisition and integration charges, loss on disposal of subsidiaries, settlement of receivables and related charges, impairment of notes receivable and related charges, goodwill impairment charges, business interruption and impairment charges, net, loss on securities, income (loss) from discontinued operations, gain (loss) on sale of discontinued operations and certain other expenses, net of tax and certain deferred tax valuation allowance charges. Jabil defines core diluted earnings per share as core earnings divided by the weighted average number of outstanding diluted shares as determined under U.S. GAAP. Jabil defines adjusted free cash flow as net cash provided by (used in) operating activities plus cash receipts on sold receivables less net capital expenditures (acquisition of property, plant and equipment less proceeds and advances from sale of property, plant and equipment). Jabil reports core operating income, core earnings, core diluted earnings per share and adjusted free cash flow to provide investors an additional method for assessing operating income, earnings, diluted earnings per share and free cash flow from what it believes are its core manufacturing operations. See the accompanying reconciliation of Jabil’s core operating income to its U.S. GAAP operating income, its calculation of core earnings and core diluted earnings per share to its U.S. GAAP net income and U.S. GAAP earnings per share and additional information in the supplemental information.)
Forward Looking Statements: This release contains forward-looking statements, including those regarding our anticipated financial results for our second quarter of fiscal year 2021 and our guidance for future financial performance in our third quarter of fiscal year 2021 (including, net revenue, total company revenue, U.S. GAAP operating income, U.S. GAAP diluted earnings per share, core operating income (Non-GAAP), core diluted earnings per share (Non-GAAP) results and the components thereof, including but not limited to amortization of intangibles, stock-based compensation expense and related charges, and restructuring, severance and related charges) and in fiscal year 2021 (including revenue, and core earnings per share. The statements in this release are based on current expectations, forecasts and assumptions involving risks and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from our current expectations. Such factors include, but are not limited to: our determination as we finalize our financial results for our second quarter of fiscal year 2021 that our financial results and conditions differ from our current preliminary unaudited numbers set forth herein; the scope and duration of the COVID-19 outbreak and its impact on our operations, sites, customers and supply chain; managing growth effectively; our dependence on a limited number of customers; competitive challenges affecting our customers; managing rapid declines or increases in customer demand and other related customer challenges that may occur; risks arising from relationships with emerging companies; changes in technology; our ability to introduce new business models or programs requiring implementation of new competencies; competition; transportation issues; our ability to maintain our engineering, technological and manufacturing expertise; retaining key personnel; our ability to purchase components efficiently and reliance on a limited number of suppliers for critical components; risks associated with international sales and operations; our ability to achieve expected profitability from acquisitions; risk arising from our restructuring activities; issues involving our information systems, including security issues; regulatory risks (including the expense of complying, or failing to comply, with applicable regulations; risk arising from design or manufacturing defects; and intellectual property risk); financial risks (including customers or suppliers who become financially troubled; turmoil in financial markets; tax risks; credit rating risks; risks of exposure to debt; currency fluctuations; energy prices; and asset impairment); changes in financial accounting standards or policies; and risk of natural disaster, climate change or other global events. Additional factors that could cause such differences can be found in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended August 31, 2020 and our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements.
Supplemental Information Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures: Jabil provides supplemental, non-GAAP financial measures in this release to facilitate evaluation of Jabil’s core operating performance. These non-GAAP measures exclude certain amounts that are included in the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measures, do not have standard meanings and may vary from the non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. Management believes these “core” financial measures are useful measures that facilitate evaluation of the past and future performance of Jabil’s ongoing operations on a comparable basis.
Jabil reports core operating income, core earnings, core diluted earnings per share and adjusted free cash flows to provide investors an additional method for assessing operating income, earnings, earnings per share and free cash flow from what it believes are its core manufacturing operations. Among other uses, management uses non-GAAP financial measures to make operating decisions, assess business performance and as a factor in determining certain employee performance when determining incentive compensation. The Company determines the tax effect of the items excluded from core earnings and core diluted earnings per share based upon evaluation of the statutory tax treatment and the applicable tax rate of the jurisdiction in which the pre-tax items were incurred, and for which realization of the resulting tax benefit, if any, is expected. In certain jurisdictions where the Company does not expect to realize a tax benefit (due to existing tax incentives or a history of operating losses or other factors resulting in a valuation allowance related to deferred tax assets), a reduced or 0% tax rate is applied. Detailed definitions of certain of the core financial measures are included above under “Definitions” and a reconciliation of the disclosed core financial measures to the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP financial measures is included under the heading “Supplemental Data” at the end of this release.
Meeting and Replay Information: Jabil will hold a conference call today at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss its earnings for the second quarter of fiscal year 2021. To access the live audio webcast and view the accompanying slide presentation, visit the Investor Relations section of Jabil’s website, located at https://investors.jabil.com. An archived replay of the webcast will also be available after completion of the call.
About Jabil: Jabil (NYSE: JBL) is a manufacturing solutions provider with over 260,000 employees across 100 locations in 30 countries. The world’s leading brands rely on Jabil’s unmatched breadth and depth of end-market experience, technical and design capabilities, manufacturing know-how, supply chain insights and global product management expertise. Driven by a common purpose, Jabil and its people are committed to making a positive impact on their local community and the environment. Visit www.jabil.com to learn more.
JABIL INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(in thousands)
February 28, 2021
(unaudited)
August 31, 2020
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
838,099
$
1,393,557
Accounts receivable, net
3,062,742
2,847,743
Contract assets
993,363
1,104,700
Inventories, net
3,558,970
3,131,783
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
690,479
657,102
Total current assets
9,143,653
9,134,885
Property, plant and equipment, net
3,696,373
3,665,312
Operating lease right-of-use asset
365,043
362,847
Goodwill and intangible assets, net
924,049
906,723
Deferred income taxes
154,706
165,407
Other assets
210,339
162,242
Total assets
$
14,494,163
$
14,397,416
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Current installments of notes payable and long-term debt
$
50,197
$
50,194
Accounts payable
5,644,359
5,687,038
Accrued expenses
3,037,158
3,211,528
Current operating lease liabilities
110,663
110,723
Total current liabilities
8,842,377
9,059,483
Notes payable and long-term debt, less current installments
2,679,819
2,678,288
Other liabilities
305,410
268,925
Non-current operating lease liabilities
306,044
302,035
Income tax liabilities
161,416
148,629
Deferred income taxes
97,155
114,657
Total liabilities
12,392,221
12,572,017
Commitments and contingencies
Equity:
Jabil Inc. stockholders’ equity:
Preferred stock
—
—
Common stock
267
264
Additional paid-in capital
2,488,366
2,413,616
Retained earnings
2,368,012
2,040,922
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(4,270
)
(34,168
)
Treasury stock, at cost
(2,763,214
)
(2,609,250
)
Total Jabil Inc. stockholders’ equity
2,089,161
1,811,384
Noncontrolling interests
12,781
14,015
Total equity
2,101,942
1,825,399
Total liabilities and equity
$
14,494,163
$
14,397,416
JABIL INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(in thousands, except for per share data)
(Unaudited)
Three months ended
Six months ended
February 28, 2021
February 29, 2020
February 28, 2021
February 29, 2020
Net revenue
$
6,828,546
$
6,125,083
$
14,661,075
$
13,630,781
Cost of revenue
6,258,621
5,694,958
13,456,590
12,646,817
Gross profit
569,925
430,125
1,204,485
983,964
Operating expenses:
Selling, general and administrative
305,942
285,024
608,694
613,923
Research and development
9,368
11,290
17,486
22,060
Amortization of intangibles
11,639
13,577
23,094
29,717
Restructuring, severance and related charges
6,626
29,604
4,911
74,855
Operating income
236,350
90,630
550,300
243,409
Impairment on securities
—
12,205
—
12,205
Interest and other, net
27,812
49,348
56,355
99,487
Income before income tax
208,538
29,077
493,945
131,717
Income tax expense
56,184
31,658
140,584
93,584
Net income (loss)
152,354
(2,581
)
353,361
38,133
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests, net of tax
700
702
1,265
994
Net income (loss) attributable to Jabil Inc.
$
151,654
$
(3,283
)
$
352,096
$
37,139
Earnings (loss) per share attributable to the stockholders of Jabil Inc.:
Basic
$
1.01
$
(0.02
)
$
2.34
$
0.24
Diluted
$
0.99
$
(0.02
)
$
2.30
$
0.24
Weighted average shares outstanding:
Basic
150,257
152,058
150,206
152,579
Diluted
152,975
152,058
153,051
156,171
JABIL INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(in thousands)
(Unaudited)
Six months ended
February 28, 2021
February 29, 2020
Cash flows provided by operating activities:
Net income
$
353,361
$
38,133
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
420,416
402,347
Restructuring and related charges
3,036
33,061
Recognition of stock-based compensation expense and related charges
57,354
45,332
Deferred income taxes
(8,330
)
3,087
Provision for allowance for doubtful accounts
5,313
10,185
Other, net
15,489
13,838
Change in operating assets and liabilities, exclusive of net assets acquired:
Accounts receivable
(200,130
)
424,971
Contract assets
123,258
(63,302
)
Inventories
(421,255
)
(279,664
)
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
(31,279
)
(62,881
)
Other assets
(20,688
)
(8,438
)
Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities
(210,600
)
(472,503
)
Net cash provided by operating activities
85,945
84,166
Cash flows used in investing activities:
Acquisition of property, plant and equipment
(661,153
)
(448,765
)
Proceeds and advances from sale of property, plant and equipment
266,725
36,624
Cash paid for business and intangible asset acquisitions, net of cash
(49,394
)
(141,195
)
Other, net
(3,367
)
(2,013
)
Net cash used in investing activities
(447,189
)
(555,349
)
Cash flows (used in) provided by financing activities:
Borrowings under debt agreements
379,111
5,063,358
Payments toward debt agreements
(392,878
)
(4,835,697
)
Payments to acquire treasury stock
(131,995
)
(168,660
)
Dividends paid to stockholders
(25,879
)
(26,280
)
Net proceeds from exercise of stock options and issuance of common stock under employee stock purchase plan
20,354
16,179
Treasury stock minimum tax withholding related to vesting of restricted stock
(21,969
)
(23,010
)
Other, net
(15,999
)
(11,617
)
Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities
(189,255
)
14,273
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
(4,959
)
(9,688
)
Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents
(555,458
)
(466,598
)
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
1,393,557
1,163,343
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
$
838,099
$
696,745
JABIL INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
SUPPLEMENTAL DATA
RECONCILIATION OF U.S. GAAP FINANCIAL RESULTS TO NON-GAAP MEASURES
(in thousands, except for per share data)
(Unaudited)
Three months ended
Six months ended
February 28, 2021
February 29, 2020
February 28, 2021
February 29, 2020
Operating income (U.S. GAAP)
$
236,350
$
90,630
$
550,300
$
243,409
Amortization of intangibles
11,639
13,577
23,094
29,717
Stock-based compensation expense and related charges
23,813
15,109
57,354
45,332
Restructuring, severance and related charges
6,626
29,604
4,911
74,855
Distressed customer charge
—
—
—
14,963
Net periodic benefit cost (1)
5,723
2,776
11,316
4,601
Business interruption and impairment charges, net
(806
)
—
(806
)
—
Acquisition and integration charges
1,261
7,752
3,374
23,886
Adjustments to operating income
48,256
68,818
99,243
193,354
Core operating income (Non-GAAP)
$
284,606
$
159,448
$
649,543
$
436,763
Net income (loss) attributable to Jabil Inc. (U.S. GAAP)
$
151,654
$
(3,283
)
$
352,096
$
37,139
Adjustments to operating income
48,256
68,818
99,243
193,354
Impairment on securities
—
12,205
—
12,205
Net periodic benefit cost (1)
(5,723
)
(2,776
)
(11,316
)
(4,601
)
Adjustments for taxes
(553
)
3,091
(1,148
)
3,588
Core earnings (Non-GAAP)
$
193,634
$
78,055
$
438,875
$
241,685
Diluted earnings (loss) per share (U.S. GAAP)
$
0.99
$
(0.02
)
$
2.30
$
0.24
Diluted core earnings per share (Non-GAAP)
$
1.27
$
0.50
$
2.87
$
1.55
Diluted weighted average shares outstanding (U.S. GAAP)
152,975
152,058
153,051
156,171
Diluted weighted average shares outstanding (Non-GAAP)
152,975
155,714
153,051
156,171
(1)
Following the adoption of Accounting Standards Update 2017-07, Compensation - Retirement Benefits (Topic 715) (“ASU 2017-07”), pension service cost is recognized in cost of revenue and all other components of net periodic benefit cost, including return on plan assets, are presented in other expense. We are reclassifying the pension components in other expense to core operating income as we assess operating performance, inclusive of all components of net periodic benefit cost, with the related revenue. There is no impact to core earnings or diluted core earnings per share for this adjustment.
JABIL INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
SUPPLEMENTAL DATA
ADJUSTED FREE CASH FLOW
(in thousands)
(Unaudited)
Six months ended
February 28, 2021
February 29, 2020
Net cash provided by operating activities (U.S. GAAP)
$
85,945
$
84,166
Acquisition of property, plant and equipment
(661,153
)
(448,765
)
Proceeds and advances from sale of property, plant and equipment