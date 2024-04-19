April 18 (Reuters) - Jabil Inc has placed Chief Executive Officer Kenneth Wilson on a paid leave since April 15 pending completion of an investigation related to corporate policies, the electronic components maker said on Thursday.

The company appointed its current CFO Michael Dastoor as the interim CEO, effective April 19, according to its regulatory filing.

Jabil pointed to the filing in response to a request seeking more details on why Wilson was placed on leave.

Wilson was named CEO in November 2022, succeeding Mark Mondello, and assumed the role on May 1, 2023.

The company had last year announced that it would reduce headcount as part of its restructuring plan, estimating to recognize about $300 million in pre-tax restructuring and other related costs through fiscal year 2024.

(Reporting by Aatreyee Dasgupta, additional reporting by Roshia Sabu and Harshita Varghese in Bengaluru)