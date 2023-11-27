Official JABIL INC. press release

Jabil Inc. (NYSE: JBL) today announced it is scheduled to present at the UBS Global Technology Conference on Tuesday, November 28, 2023, at 4:15 PM MST (6:15 PM EST).

A live audio webcast and replay of the event will be accessible on the Jabil Investor Relations website at https://investors.jabil.com.

