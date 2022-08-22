Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Jack Henry & Associates, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    JKHY   US4262811015

JACK HENRY & ASSOCIATES, INC.

(JKHY)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-08-19 pm EDT
204.27 USD   +0.39%
JACK HENRY & ASSOCIATES ANNOUNCES REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND

08/22/2022 | 08:01am EDT
MONETT, Mo., Aug. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ: JKHY) today announced its Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $.49 per share.  The cash dividend on its common stock, par value $.01 per share, is payable on September 29, 2022, to stockholders of record as of September 9, 2022.  At August 17, 2022, there were 72,902,797 shares of the common stock outstanding. 

About Jack Henry
Jack Henry (Nasdaq: JKHY) is a well-rounded financial technology company that strengthens connections between financial institutions and the people and businesses they serve. We are an S&P 500 company that prioritizes openness, collaboration, and user centricity – offering banks and credit unions a vibrant ecosystem of internally developed modern capabilities as well as the ability to integrate with leading fintechs. For more than 45 years, Jack Henry has provided technology solutions to enable clients to innovate faster, strategically differentiate, and successfully compete while serving the evolving needs of their accountholders. We empower approximately 8,000 clients with people-inspired innovation, personal service, and insight-driven solutions that help reduce the barriers to financial health. Additional information is available at www.jackhenry.com.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/jack-henry--associates-announces-regular-quarterly-dividend-301609504.html

SOURCE Jack Henry & Associates, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2022
