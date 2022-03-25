Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    JKHY   US4262811015

JACK HENRY & ASSOCIATES, INC.

(JKHY)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Jack Henry & Associates : 3 Ways to Optimize Digital Marketing for Banks and Credit Unions

03/25/2022 | 12:47pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

"Should you treat all of your customers or members the same way?"

I was listening in on a training session for tellers and customer service representatives when the trainer tossed that very question out to the attendees, sparking a lively discussion. "Yes," came the instant reply. "All of our accountholders deserve top-notch service."

The trainer smiled a little mischievously and said, "So you should treat them all the exact same way?" The group thought for a moment, and a few attendees doubled down. "Absolutely," they asserted. "It shouldn't matter if someone has ten dollars or ten thousand dollars."

"Well … not exactly," ventured one attendee. "I treat everyone well, but that means something different for each person, so I don't really treat everyone the exact same way. I mean, I don't send dog treats through the drive-up tube if the person doesn't have a dog."

The group laughed, and she continued. "I take more time to chat with the elderly customers who are lonely and use their trips to the bank to socialize, and I speed things up when I know someone is in a hurry."

"Yes!" exclaimed the trainer. "All of your accountholders should be treated well. But that does not mean that they should all be treated the same way. In fact, if you strive to treat everyone the same way, you'll miss out on opportunities. Opportunities to develop relationships, to uncover needs, to sell...."

As the discussion continued, one thing became obvious to those frontline attendees: when it comes to digital marketing strategies for banks and credit unions: people have individual, unique needs and preferences. To provide the best customer experience possible, individual interactions should be customized as much as possible.

And yet most digital marketing for banks and credit unions features campaigns that are still providing their website and digital banking visitors with an undifferentiated marketing experience. The same ads and marketing promotions are being delivered to everyone, whether the account or service being sold is appropriate for the visitor or not. It's the digital version of offering dog treats to absolutely everyone through the drive-up, dog status notwithstanding.

Strategies to Optimize Digital Marketing for Banking to Deliver the Best Customer Experience

So how can banks and credit unions level up their digital banking customer experience? Consider these three opportunities to create the best customer experience for each of your individual account holders.

Use Browsing Data to Inform Ad Presentation

Modern websites can easily track a visitor's on-site browsing history and then use that information to present contextually relevant offers. Did the visitor head to your consumer section and then look at your checking accounts? Use smart marketing features to automatically display a banner ad for your new checking promotion - not your new auto loan rates or promo of the month - the next time they visit your home page.

Remember Signed-In Marketing

What can be more helpful to a marketer than knowing ahead of time that an ad is relevant to a particular viewer? That's exactly what marketers get when an accountholder has signed into digital banking. You know exactly who is seeing your message, and - if you're leveraging core data to market products or services then you know the accountholder isn't using at your institution - can capitalize on that knowledge to present timely and relevant offers as a way to improve your digital marketing customer experience. Improve digital marketing for credit unions and banks even more by tracking who clicked on or viewed a particular ad and tie that information to your CRM for personalized follow-up. For the trifecta, include a call-to-action (CTA) link in each ad that automatically populates the accountholder's information on the offer fulfillment screen.

Create Accessible Digital Banking Customer Experiences

Conforming to WCAG 2.1 and Section 508 guidelines should be more than a compliance or audit requirement - it's about access and ensuring all of your site visitors can effectively access the information on your digital channels. Is your content presented in a way that makes sense to screen-reading software, if a site visitor uses it? Are you providing video captions for visitors without speakers, those who have trouble hearing, or anyone in an environment where they can't have their sound on? If your digital platforms aren't accessible to all, you're not just providing bad service or opening yourself up to compliance issues, you're leaving easy digital marketing opportunities on the table.

It's not just in-branch experiences that give today's banks and credit unions the opportunity to provide relevant, contextual experiences for their accountholders. Modern website and digital banking providers offer integrated features that digital marketing strategies for banks and credit union can capitalize on to marketing features to make it easy to provide accountholders and site visitors with marketing experiences that are differentiated and significant.

Take the time to examine your digital marketing efforts with a critical eye and ensure you're not offering dog treats to everyone. Everyone deserves to have the best customer experience possible. Your cat-loving (and pony-, gerbil-, and fish-loving) accountholders will appreciate it.

For additional insights into digital marketing best practices, download our new article

Interested in stepping up your digital marketing game with Jack Henry?
Complete the Contact Us form below and a member of our team will be in touch.

Disclaimer

Jack Henry & Associates Inc. published this content on 25 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 March 2022 16:46:24 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about JACK HENRY & ASSOCIATES, INC.
12:47pJACK HENRY & ASSOCIATES : 3 Ways to Optimize Digital Marketing for Banks and Credit Unions
PU
03/23Jack Henry Certified as a Most Loved Workplace
PR
03/21JACK HENRY & ASSOCIATES : Better Visibility, Better Security with a Next-Gen SIEM – ..
PU
03/17Three New Banks Select Jack Henry's Technology to Serve Local Communities
PR
03/17Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. Announces That Bank of Burlington, RockPoint Bank and Mou..
CI
03/09INSIDER SELL : Henry Jack & Associates
MT
03/09TRANSCRIPT : Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. Presents at Wolfe Fintech Forum, Mar-09-2022 10..
CI
03/08TRANSCRIPT : Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. Presents at Raymond James 43rd Annual Instituti..
CI
03/07JACK HENRY & ASSOCIATES, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
03/04Jack Henry adds Performance Scorecard to program
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on JACK HENRY & ASSOCIATES, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 939 M - -
Net income 2022 355 M - -
Net Debt 2022 103 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 39,4x
Yield 2022 0,97%
Capitalization 13 788 M 13 788 M -
EV / Sales 2022 7,17x
EV / Sales 2023 6,71x
Nbr of Employees 6 714
Free-Float 69,4%
Chart JACK HENRY & ASSOCIATES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JACK HENRY & ASSOCIATES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 189,33 $
Average target price 182,90 $
Spread / Average Target -3,40%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David B. Foss Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Gregory R. Adelson President & Chief Operating Officer
Kevin D. Williams Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Matthew C. Flanigan Lead Independent Director
Thomas Hampton Wilson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JACK HENRY & ASSOCIATES, INC.13.38%13 788
ACCENTURE PLC-21.53%206 039
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.0.31%181 979
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-3.30%116 236
INFOSYS LIMITED-0.06%103 770
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-12.02%91 129