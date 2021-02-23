Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Jack Henry & Associates, Inc.    JKHY

JACK HENRY & ASSOCIATES, INC.

(JKHY)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Jack Henry & Associates : The State of SBA 7(a) Lending in Fiscal 2021

02/23/2021 | 10:04am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Since its origins in the early 1950s, 7(a) lending has been the flagship program of the Small Business Administration (SBA). Given the economic conditions emerging in the wake of the pandemic, 2021 is likely to be a critical year for the program and the businesses it serves.

During fiscal year 2020, which ended September 30, the SBA approved 42,302 7(a) loans for $22.6 billion dollars. This was a decline from the $23.2 billion approved in the previous year. Given the turmoil of the small business economy and the massive amount of economic relief delivered through the Economic Injury Disaster (EIDL) and Paycheck Protection Programs (PPP), the fluctuation is easy to understand.

But as the US economy begins to emerge from this crisis and businesses start down the long road to recovery, 7(a) loans are expected to once again emerge as a critical component of the recovery effort. This is especially true when you study the typical uses of proceeds for these loans and the industry sectors that tend to use the money.

The increase will also be supported by enhanced government guarantees and the reduction of fees during the remainder of this fiscal year, through the Economic Aid Act signed in December.

The SBA has reported that in recent years, the typical use of proceeds for 7(a) loans are:

  • Purchase land or make improvements (26.62%)
  • Purchase a business (17.06%)
  • Finance working capital (15.59%)
  • Pay off loans, accounts payable or notes payable (13.23%)
  • Construct new buildings (6.06%)
  • Purchase equipment (5.76%)
  • Make leasehold improvements (3.25)
  • Renovate current buildings (2.39%)
  • Refinance existing debt (1.40%)
  • Cover other expenses (8.64%)

When you consider this list against the backdrop of what small businesses have faced in recent months, the need for government guaranteed lending is clear. This is especially true when studying the business sectors most impacted by the pandemic and those that are historical users of the 7(a) program. The following table from small business resource FitSmallBusiness.com reveals the top ten industry sectors for 7(a) loans during the years 2010 through 2018.

In reviewing this list, it's important to note that the leisure, hospitality, personal services, and healthcare sectors of our economy have been some of the hardest hit during the pandemic. As these businesses navigate their way through the recovery process, access to capital from government guarantee programs will be critical. These are also the same sectors that have dominated use of PPP funds, with more than 6.4 million loans and $623 billion in disbursements since its inception in April 2020.

Community financial institutions have answered the call during recent months, and their continued service will be needed in the year ahead. Prior to the pandemic, roughly 1,700 lenders participated in the 7(a) program each year. Nearly 5,500 lenders have participated in the PPP initiative. It's unclear how many of those new SBA lenders will seek credentials for the 7(a) program, but their business clients may need them to stay involved.

Working capital financing will be important to small businesses attempting to take advantage of the 2021 recovery process. As the country continues its vaccination strategy and the spread of the virus diminishes, small business owners will be seeking to ride the recovery wave as far as possible.

For many, the process will feel like starting a new business. Many others will, in fact, be starting new businesses, having purchased assets from those that didn't survive the recession in 2020. Evidence of this is the fact that applications for new employer identification numbers spiked more than 40% last year, according to the Census Bureau.

The million-dollar question of early 2021 has been, when will we emerge from the COVID-19 crisis? While no one knows the answer, there are now signs that we could experience a strong economic recovery in the second half of the year, once vaccination efforts take hold.

As that occurs, there's likely to be a significant response from consumers and businesses toward economic expansion. The question for your institution is, what role will you play in funding that expansion?

For more reading on this issue, check out:

Disclaimer

Jack Henry & Associates Inc. published this content on 23 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 February 2021 15:03:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about JACK HENRY & ASSOCIATES, INC.
10:04aJACK HENRY & ASSOCIATES : The State of SBA 7(a) Lending in Fiscal 2021
PU
08:01aJACK HENRY & ASSOCIATES : 90+ Financial Institutions Provide Real-Time Payments ..
PR
02/19HENRY JACK & ASSOCIATES INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-..
AQ
02/18JACK HENRY & ASSOCIATES : The Fellowship of the LOS
PU
02/17INSIDER TRENDS : Jack Henry & Associates Insider Exercises Option/Derivative Sec..
MT
02/16JACK HENRY & ASSOCIATES : Increases The Quarterly Dividend On Its Common Stock B..
PR
02/12JACK HENRY & ASSOCIATES : Compass Point Upgrades Jack Henry & Associates to Buy ..
MT
02/11JACK HENRY & ASSOCIATES : Financial Crimes Predictions for 2021
PU
02/10JACK HENRY & ASSOCIATES : Credit Suisse Lowers Jack Henry & Associates' Price Ta..
MT
02/09CLOSE UPDATE : Stocks End Mixed Despite Major Market Indexes Hitting Record Intr..
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 758 M - -
Net income 2021 295 M - -
Net cash 2021 227 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 39,6x
Yield 2021 1,15%
Capitalization 11 629 M 11 629 M -
EV / Sales 2021 6,49x
EV / Sales 2022 6,02x
Nbr of Employees 6 717
Free-Float 72,7%
Chart JACK HENRY & ASSOCIATES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JACK HENRY & ASSOCIATES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 170,33 $
Last Close Price 152,86 $
Spread / Highest target 19,1%
Spread / Average Target 11,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -2,53%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
David B. Foss President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kevin D. Williams Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
John F. Prim Chairman
Ted Bilke Chief Technology Officer & Vice President
Gregory R. Adelson Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JACK HENRY & ASSOCIATES, INC.-6.85%11 629
ACCENTURE PLC-3.28%160 227
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES3.34%150 979
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-5.47%107 693
INFOSYS LIMITED0.75%74 072
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-3.92%73 101
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ